94.3 Lite FM

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WSBS

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
North Country Public Radio

North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore

Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York

Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Forecasters Watch as Another Winter Storm Could Impact the Hudson Valley

As we enter the final days of fall, winter storms become more a reality when you live in the Hudson Valley. But while parts of the region saw several inches of snow late Sunday, could the first major winter storm of the season be on the way? As of now, there are conflicting reports concerning the weather models. However, more and more forecasters are saying we could see some real heavy snowfall totals.
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
wamc.org

Animal welfare advocates ask Hochul to sign puppy mill ban

Animal welfare advocates are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents say use inhumane practices to breed pets for sale in pet stores. The bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the State Legislature,...
ILLINOIS STATE

