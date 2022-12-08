Read full article on original website
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Petition Circulating To Stop Firewood Burn Ban In New York
Recently, there have been rumors in New York State that a potential ban is looming for those who heat their homes or businesses with wood. Since then, there have been multiple groups that have come forward to try to keep any bills from making progress in The Empire State. There...
North Country Public Radio
North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore
Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
WNYT
Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York
Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
‘The Best of’ Breweries in the Capital Region [RANKED]
If you are looking to try a craft beer or cider in the Capital Region, there are a ton of places to choose from. Check out the best breweries in the Capital Region according to the "Best of" poll from Times Union readers.
NEWS10 ABC
12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
Albany council considers using pot tax money for reparations
Regulations continue rolling out for New York’s recreational marijuana industry. The Albany Common Council may consider putting the city’s revenue from legal pot sales toward communities harmed by the war on drugs.
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
Forecasters Watch as Another Winter Storm Could Impact the Hudson Valley
As we enter the final days of fall, winter storms become more a reality when you live in the Hudson Valley. But while parts of the region saw several inches of snow late Sunday, could the first major winter storm of the season be on the way? As of now, there are conflicting reports concerning the weather models. However, more and more forecasters are saying we could see some real heavy snowfall totals.
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
wamc.org
Animal welfare advocates ask Hochul to sign puppy mill ban
Animal welfare advocates are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents say use inhumane practices to breed pets for sale in pet stores. The bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the State Legislature,...
