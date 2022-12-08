Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany County woman who changed flights at last-minute reflects on Pan Am 103 arrest
Local Syracuse University alum, Kim Wickham, says that she was almost on Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The doomed flight was shot down over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. All 259 people on board were killed. A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the flight...
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
WNYT
Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee
ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Holiday wreaths to adorn Saratoga National Cemetery
The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has announced its plans for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
glensfallschronicle.com
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi on Dix transforms former Sam’s Diner
A Thai couple have transformed the vintage former Sam’s Diner at 23 Dix Avenue in Glens Falls into Sweet Rice Thai Sushi. It opened on November 4. Wife and husband owners Ae Siraroj and Ake Pholsamak did the renovations themselves over three months. They repainted the walls, re-did the floor and counter, and even built the tables.
Albany council considers using pot tax money for reparations
Regulations continue rolling out for New York’s recreational marijuana industry. The Albany Common Council may consider putting the city’s revenue from legal pot sales toward communities harmed by the war on drugs.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Petition Circulating To Stop Firewood Burn Ban In New York
Recently, there have been rumors in New York State that a potential ban is looming for those who heat their homes or businesses with wood. Since then, there have been multiple groups that have come forward to try to keep any bills from making progress in The Empire State. There...
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax
I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
WNYT
Historic Troy church now up for auction
The auction is now open for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy. The 14,416 square foot building on 6th Avenue closed back in 2010. The church has 13 historic bells and 56-foot-high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says the building is ideal...
Oh My Santa! Charity Sprint in Albany Has Support…and Not Much Else
Be prepared should you find yourself around Lake Street in Albany on Saturday, December 10 as you may be met with such a clatter. Should your eyes wonder, what may appear may be more than you asked for. And if the cheeks are like cherries, well, it is supposed to be rather cold out. Don't say I didn't warn you.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
