Glens Falls, NY

WNYT

Friends remember a popular Albany school district employee

ALBANY — Friends and co-workers remember Dave Simon as always being there for the kids, whether as a coach, an umpire, or working in the schools. Simon was a lot of things to a lot of people, but he played an especially important role in the lives of many children.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany

As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times

The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Sweet Rice Thai Sushi on Dix transforms former Sam’s Diner

A Thai couple have transformed the vintage former Sam’s Diner at 23 Dix Avenue in Glens Falls into Sweet Rice Thai Sushi. It opened on November 4. Wife and husband owners Ae Siraroj and Ake Pholsamak did the renovations themselves over three months. They repainted the walls, re-did the floor and counter, and even built the tables.
GLENS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast

Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax

I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Historic Troy church now up for auction

The auction is now open for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy. The 14,416 square foot building on 6th Avenue closed back in 2010. The church has 13 historic bells and 56-foot-high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says the building is ideal...
TROY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

