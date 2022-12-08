Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Boil water advisory in Stillwater
The Town of Stillwater has reported a boil water advisory until further notice. The town reports the advisory pertains to Hudson Avenue starting at the Iron Bridge to Maiden Lane.
This Dessert Rated 9.4 at DeFazio’s In Troy, Time Is Running Out to Order
Folk's from the Capital Region have been bragging about DeFazio's Import store for more than 70 years and the legendary pizzeria next door for over 3 decades. Head to 264 and 266 4th Street in Troy for mouth watering pizza, pasta and calzones. Don't wait too long on the dessert though, soon it won't be available.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
PHOTOS: Downed pole shuts down road in Cohoes
A road closure was in place in Cohoes Tuesday morning, due to a downed power pole.
Holiday wreaths to adorn Saratoga National Cemetery
The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has announced its plans for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
cnyhomepage.com
Fort Plain man charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in fatal Pittsfield crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police is reporting that a man from Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9th. Around 2:06 am on Saturday, July 23rd,...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
WNYT
Historic Troy church now up for auction
The auction is now open for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy. The 14,416 square foot building on 6th Avenue closed back in 2010. The church has 13 historic bells and 56-foot-high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says the building is ideal...
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax
I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
Comments / 4