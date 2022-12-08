ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

WETM 18 News

Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow

The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast

Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times

The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Historic Troy church now up for auction

The auction is now open for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy. The 14,416 square foot building on 6th Avenue closed back in 2010. The church has 13 historic bells and 56-foot-high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says the building is ideal...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week

The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
GLENVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shady Reasons Why the New Ames Reopening Might Be a Hoax

I hate to rain of the Hudson Valley's nostalgia parade but I don't think Ames is coming next year. In fact, I think this whole thing is a little shady. Social media pages here in the Hudson Valley erupted earlier this week when a post went viral claiming the Ames was making a comeback. Ames was one of the of the most popular department stores on the east coast for decades. I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley but I often hear people say how much they loved Ames along with Caldor and Media Play.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

