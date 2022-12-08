ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
CBS LA

Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana Police seek help in November fatal shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was found shot to death on a Santa Ana road on Nov. 23. The victim was identified by Santa Ana Police as Fernando Nunez, 19. Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. Officers received reports of a man being shot near 700 W. 3rd Street a […]
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber

LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LITTLEROCK, CA
newsantaana.com

The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30

Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black The post Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities searching for witnesses in shooting death of 19-year-old Santa Ana man

Santa Ana police are asking for witnesses to come forward in a recent fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of W. Third Street, when officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until Nov. 26, when he succumbed to his injuries. Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy