Santa Ana police are asking for witnesses to come forward in a recent fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of W. Third Street, when officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until Nov. 26, when he succumbed to his injuries. Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO