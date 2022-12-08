Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother
A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
Authorities seek public’s help locating 19-year-old missing male from Riverside
Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who was last seen on Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence. Zackarey Corrales, who left without identification, his skateboard or backpack, has not been seen or heard from since. The 19-year-old’s phone...
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
Dramatic video shows bystanders rescue trapped driver after car flips over on 10 Fwy in Rosemead
Dramatic video shows a car slam into the side of an overpass on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead and flip over before good Samaritans jump in to save the driver in the overturned vehicle.
The Fountain Valley Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself to students
On 11/28/22, around 5:00 PM, an unknown male was seen loitering in the area of a local Fountain Valley school. He exposed himself to a group of nearby students, then fled on a bicycle. If you recognize the suspect in the photo, or have any additional information regarding the incident,...
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
Gunshot Victim Found Inside Apartment, Shooting Investigation Underway
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: A male was found shot inside an apartment in the city of Rosemead Monday night, Dec. 12, just after 10:00 p.m., prompting… Read more "Gunshot Victim Found Inside Apartment, Shooting Investigation Underway"
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Innocent bystander dies after being shot in Santa Ana
A woman was shot by bullets intended for two teenagers in Santa Ana. She died days later from her injuries.
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Santa Ana Police seek help in November fatal shooting
Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was found shot to death on a Santa Ana road on Nov. 23. The victim was identified by Santa Ana Police as Fernando Nunez, 19. Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. Officers received reports of a man being shot near 700 W. 3rd Street a […]
Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber
LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
A man was found shot to death today in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County.
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect
Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black The post Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
Authorities searching for witnesses in shooting death of 19-year-old Santa Ana man
Santa Ana police are asking for witnesses to come forward in a recent fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of W. Third Street, when officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until Nov. 26, when he succumbed to his injuries. Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
