polk.edu
On-campus labyrinth to serve as stress reliever for Polk State students
Final exam week can bring added stress for college students, but for Polk State College, a permanent stress relief tool is in the works. Professor Mary Ann Murdoch is leading the charge to bring a permanent labyrinth to the Winter Haven Campus, which will be located between the WFA and WLR buildings. The 18-foot circular structure made of paving stone is partially funded through an Impact Polk grant from George W. Jenkins Fund within the GiveWell Community Foundation.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Southern College Opens Newly Redesigned Office of Career Services
Florida Southern College officially opened the brand-new space for the Peter C. Golotko ’90 MBA ’96, Office of Career Services in Lakeland with a ceremony and reception on the first floor of the Carlisle Rodgers Building. Career Services recently took residence again in its newly renovated location, which...
ABC Action News
Couple gets married, graduates from University of South Florida in same day
TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the biggest moments in a person’s life are the day you graduate from college and the day you walk down the aisle. A pair of University of South Florida grads managed to do both in one day. Emily and Sean Rooks have had...
thetampabay100.com
Pasco officials host 28th Annual Holiday Food Giveaway
Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Sheriff Chris Nocco, Property Appraiser Mike Wells, Sen. Ed Hooper and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Wilton Simpson are hosting the 28th Annual Pasco County Holiday Food Giveaway Friday, Dec. 16 at Faith Baptist Church in New Port Richey from 9-11 a.m.
westorlandonews.com
Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community
Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
Lakeland Accident Statistics – What You Need To Know
Florida is the Sunshine State, but it also has a dark side. Car accidents are a danger many people face every day. From texting while driving to drunk driving, there are an untold number of hazards that can lead to you or your beloved getting
The Laker/Lutz News
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
fox13news.com
More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
TPA extending judging period for ‘wildly popular’ flamingo naming contest
Tampa Tampa International Airport extend the judging period for its "wildly popular" 'name the flamingo contest' after the airport was flocked by over 65,000 entries from people worldwide.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony. A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Polk County Firefighter From Lakeland Arrested On Fraud Charges
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for Grand Theft (F3) and Fraud (F3) after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest.
niceville.com
Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds
FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
Bay News 9
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
RSV cases impacting adults more than normal
RSV doesn’t typically send as many adults to the hospital, but if it does it can be deadly for those with underlying health conditions.
