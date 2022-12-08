ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

WNDU

‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!. After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!. A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations. “We’re excited to finally bring this holiday...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to shortage of bus drivers

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools were closed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, due to a shortage of bus drivers. The district made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning. School offices will remain open and all scheduled evening activities will take place.
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!. “More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day. Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools. A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. and Doris’s family held a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN

