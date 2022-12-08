Read full article on original website
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds
The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Late week nor’easter impacts for NJ: 1-2″ rain, snow northwest
There are two prominent weather stories emerging for this week. First, a cold, dry air mass will keep our weather quiet and temperatures chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday. And then a nor'easter (coastal storm) will drive in sloppy, mainly wet, somewhat wintry weather for Thursday into Friday. We are getting...
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year
The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
New Jersey’s Number One Place For Fried Chicken Is Off The Beaten Path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
New Jersey Beach Towns Get Snubbed On Recent List of Best Towns
We love it when New Jersey gets praised for its best beach towns, and we should. We have a lot of great beach towns to be proud of. This time, however, New Jersey has really been snubbed. I think deep down New Jersey beach towns feel like we get used...
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
This Disgusting Ice Cream Flavor May Hit Shelves In New Jersey Soon
Well, this may be one of the gnarliest ice cream flavors I've ever heard of, and thanks to a company in New York we could see it soon here in New Jersey. I'm not really one to ever complain about a new flavor of ice cream and seeing how New Jersey is an ice cream lovers' playground I feel kind of bad about it.
These are the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your family and friends in New Jersey, you’re in luck. This state is known for its excellent selection of gifts and the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey might surprise you. We polled our listeners on the...
How Does New Jersey Food Compare With The Rest Of The Nation?
There are some things we are really bad at, and some things we are really good at here in New Jersey. No one ever doubts that we are good at food. But just how good are we when we compare our state against all the others?. Food is most certainly...
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's Safe Haven law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
This New Jersey Spot Newly Crowned Best Pizza At the Jersey Shore
This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.
