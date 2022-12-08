Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
Elizabeth, NJ considers rolling back 30-year, $20 rent increase cap
ELIZABETH — City officials were a final vote away Tuesday from rolling back a $20 cap on rent increases for the first time in 30 years, which tenant advocates called “potentially devastating.”. If passed, the ordinance being considered by the Elizabeth City Council would revert to a 3%...
Linden, NJ mayor beefs up police presence after liquor store attack
LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead is increasing patrols after a customer threw bottles of wine at cashiers when he didn't have enough money to pay for his purchase. Video captured the angry customer at Beno's Liquors in Linden grabbing bottles of red from a display and hurling them on Nov. 30 as the staff tried to protect themselves. Linden police said the man also threatened to kill the workers.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
New Jersey borough closing barn door on farm animals on residential properties
LAKEHURST – The only place you'll be able to see a goat if you live in Lakehurst will be if you drive to a farm or watch the NFL on Sunday's. The Borough Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday for final passage of an ordinance that would ban farm animals from living on residential properties.
LI man dies snowboarding at Big Snow inside NJ’s American Dream
A Long Island man fell backwards while snowboarding at Big Snow inside the American Dream entertainment complex Thursday night. State Police responded to the indoor ski area in the Meadowlands around 9:15 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man who had been snowboarding, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5. Sarah Mathews told Newsday her brother, Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews of the Maryland Air National Guard, fell backward and hit his head.
NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck
PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
Tremendous! Jackson, NJ Christmas house lights set to music
If you're looking for a great place to take the kids this Christmas season, may I suggest you drive by 1 Carlson Court in Jackson?. That's where Michael and Carol Cook have not only decorated their home for Christmas, but put on an incredible show. Check out this video. Michael...
A Perfect Place to Take the Family This Winter in Ocean County, NJ
Old man winter is coming soon to Ocean County and of course, winter means it's time to find things to do indoors to keep warm and have fun. We are looking for great places to go with your family this winter in Ocean County. During winter we need a place...
Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ
LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic
Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
