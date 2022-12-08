Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned

Read full article on original website
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020,...
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran who turned his life around with a bike shop died in a crash while delivering free bikes to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian, his family said. Steven Pringle, 57, was killed in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Nov. 23, a...
Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services. The 164-page report comes as state...
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at events in Richmond and Petersburg. At...
Light snow, breeze closes out large storm system
It will be a drop in the bucket compared to what parts of the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska will see. A few inches of snow wraps up our slow moving storm system Thursday and Friday. While the west sees widespread marks 12-24″… Locally, we’ll see just a couple inches each Thursday and Friday.
Indiana Lt Gov Crouch joins US Sen Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor on Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate...
Messy, massive Midwest System leads of with mix
Make no bones about it. This system is a huge one with major impacts for those who see the worst. That will not be southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. That statement doesn’t mean this will be a walk in the park either. Tuesday in particular is one day of...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
Multiple ALERT DAYS: Messy winter storm to bring rain, ice and snow this week
(ABC 6 News) – A very complex and messy winter storm is expected to bring a mixed bag of rain, ice, snow and wind to the entire ABC 6 News viewing area this week resulting in multiple ALERT DAYS being issued by the ABC 6 Weather First team. ABC...
Gas prices continue to drop across the region
(ABC 6 News) – If there is one thing drivers are thankful for during the holiday season, it’s that drop in gas prices. With the exception of last year, gas prices are still at their highest since 2013. The good news is gas prices have dropped nearly 15...
