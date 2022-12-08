ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Lauro, Feinstein at Broad Street elementary schools in Providence to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School, both in Providence, will close at the end of the academic year, educators learned at staff meetings Tuesday afternoon. The Providence Public School District earlier acknowledged it was closing two schools,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nycfoodpolicy.org

Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
mybackyardnews.com

RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ecori.org

Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Corporate Greed Playing Out at a RI Hospital Near You

You must love the economic model at some of Rhode Island's top hospitals — fail, and get a massive multi-million dollar salary and a bonus. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau announced that he would not take a salary due to the hospital’s poor financial situation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee extends state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee has extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10. The declaration was extended by an executive order dated Friday. The last declaration extension was set to expire on Sunday. The original executive order was issued on March 9, 2020, at the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

