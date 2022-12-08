Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Lauro, Feinstein at Broad Street elementary schools in Providence to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School, both in Providence, will close at the end of the academic year, educators learned at staff meetings Tuesday afternoon. The Providence Public School District earlier acknowledged it was closing two schools,...
MAP: See how high – or low – voter turnout was in each RI community
Cities like Providence and Central Falls saw turnout slump to the lowest level in at least a generation this year.
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
Turnto10.com
Providence School District to close two schools, fires back at Providence Teachers Union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District fired back at the Providence Teachers Union on Sunday, accusing them of stirring up turmoil in the district. It comes after the union took to social media this weekend about rumors of possible school closures. In a tweet Saturday, the...
Turnto10.com
Providence Teachers Union stands by decision to call out school district on Twitter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Teachers Union is defending the decision to call out the Providence Public School District on Twitter over the weekend for what it called a lack of transparency surrounding the closure of two schools. After the union tweeted about rumors of possible school closures,...
ecori.org
Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health
Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
Costs more than triple for outside docs to perform RI autopsies
Rhode Island spent more than $1 million on outside contractors to perform autopsies because of a staffing shortage.
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District to shut down two crumbling schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District announced Sunday that two crumbling schools will shut down next year. The announcement was made in response to a tweet from a union formed by teachers in the district. The district said the two schools being closed will not result...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Corporate Greed Playing Out at a RI Hospital Near You
You must love the economic model at some of Rhode Island's top hospitals — fail, and get a massive multi-million dollar salary and a bonus. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau announced that he would not take a salary due to the hospital’s poor financial situation.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
Mayor-elect Smiley announces top staff picks
Emily Crowell, a top aide on Smiley's mayoral campaign who currently runs his transition, will serve as chief of staff.
Turnto10.com
American Civil Liberties Union joins legal fight over State House encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said Tuesday that it has joined the legal fight on behalf of 24 people living in a homeless encampment outside the Rhode Island State House. The lawsuit follows up on a restraining order last week that prevented...
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
ecori.org
Brown University Students Examine How Noise Pollution Disproportionately Affects Some Providence Neighborhoods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Imran Dharamsi, a junior at Brown University, was a little bit shocked the first time he walked over the India Point Park Bridge and heard the rush of traffic. “I’ve never been to a park that’s just that loud because there’s a six-lane highway right there,”...
Uprise RI
Governor McKee claims those opposed to State House eviction want to keep people homeless
After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee helped cut the ribbon on Venterra Group’s U.S. office’s Providence offices he took a moment to answer questions from the press about his efforts to evict a homeless protest from the State House plaza. Governor McKee: We continued to work with them...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Turnto10.com
McKee extends state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee has extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency declaration through Jan. 10. The declaration was extended by an executive order dated Friday. The last declaration extension was set to expire on Sunday. The original executive order was issued on March 9, 2020, at the...
