South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands man won a $15 prize from a scratch-off ticket and decided to use some of his prize to buy a Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off from the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff.

The second ticket turned out to be a $375,000 winner.

"My hands were shaking," the winner told officials.

The man said winning the big prize caused him to change his mind about one thing.

"I always said if I hit it big I wouldn't play anymore," he said. "But I think I'll play every once in a while."

