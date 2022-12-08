ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uydqo_0jcFCzmu00
A South Carolina man used $15 in lottery winnings to buy a scratch-off ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands man won a $15 prize from a scratch-off ticket and decided to use some of his prize to buy a Mighty Jumbo Bucks scratch-off from the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff.

The second ticket turned out to be a $375,000 winner.

"My hands were shaking," the winner told officials.

The man said winning the big prize caused him to change his mind about one thing.

"I always said if I hit it big I wouldn't play anymore," he said. "But I think I'll play every once in a while."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Anita Poole
4d ago

congratulations to you and your family just in time for Christmas and a brand new year make sure you spend it wisely don't give it all away to one person and don't go party with your friends cuz they are not your friends they is there because you want the money if you have children put some in the bank for college times is really getting hard pay your bills off of be less stressful don't forget to give God his 10% donated to a church of your choice

Reply(1)
7
sharon burnette
2d ago

you will have many more friends that you haven't heard from in a long g time!! They aren't your friends!!!

Reply
3
 

