Santa Claus is coming to town; Sleigh at Billings Doubletree Sunday
Santa just gave us a ring from the North Pole to let us know he’ll be dropping by the DoubleTree in downtown Billings Sunday!. You know he’s making a list and checking it twice!. He’ll be at the Billings downtown Doubletree from 1-3pm December 11 in the Christmas...
Billings Celebrity Displays Sugar Art in Dec. at Billings Library
Our local library in Billings is home to many local happenings, and this week, I wanted to highlight Sugar Art with Andrea Vacek. Tomorrow, December 13th, at 6 PM in the Billings Public Library Community Room you can experience the work of Andrea Vacek, Owner and Head Decorator at Bluebird Sweets.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Billings Holiday happenings in December
Looking for some Holiday cheer? There is plenty of that happening in Billings for the month of December. Here is a list of events to check out over the holidays. Located at 2100 Shiloh Rd. Cookie Party at Thirsty Brewing Co. December 22 from 4 pm – 10 pm.
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead
Heavy snowfall at times possible today through tonight in Billings. Blowing snow and low visibility likely at times so use caution while driving.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
We Visited the Haunted Billings Station in Montana – Here’s What We Found
After reading “Haunted Montana” by Karen Stevens about the most interesting locations across this Montana city, I decided to venture out into Billings to see if I could find some ghostly spirits living in our town. Stevens mentions in her book she visited Billings back in 1999, and...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
