Ingham County, MI

Coquito is a cute pit bull looking for a family

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coquito is a cute, shy pit bull that needs somebody to snuggle with.

Coquito came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray and will need some time to adjust to a new environment. But once he does, he’ll be a great cuddle partner.

He has scars on his heads and legs, and acts very careful around other dogs he meets. He would do best with a gentle friend, who can help Coquito see that the world is not as scary as it may seem.

Coquito is three years old, vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

You can learn more about Coquito and other animals available for adoption by visiting ac.ingham.org , or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

