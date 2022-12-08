ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Kalamazoo is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours

STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
GOSHEN, IN
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views

A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

This Kalamazoo Building is Projecting A Christmas Video

In downtown Kalamazoo on Michigan Ave, there is a Christmas video being projected on the side of the Haymarket building located within the Haymarket Plaza, one of the many outdoor walking districts that make up downtown. You can see an elf's wild adventure through Santa's toy factory to get the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

