This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
2 pets rescued from Holland house fire
Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
A Reminder That Holland Has Heated Roads and Sidewalks In The Winter
Why can't we all have this? Seriously. It should come as part of our residency in the state of Michigan. One of the snowiest states in the country (thanks to Lake Effect), and there's only ONE city, in the entire state, that thought to themselves... "Huh... what if we heated the sidewalks and roads to melt the snow year round?"
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
Kalamazoo’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Kalamazoo is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good...
Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours
STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Patmos Library closes early over safety concerns
Patmos Library, which was recently defunded by voters over LGBTQ books on its shelves, closed early on Monday due to safety concerns.
South Haven creates social district to allow alcohol on downtown streets during off-season
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- South Haven has joined other communities in Michigan in approving a downtown social district, with a designated commons area where approved alcoholic beverages will be allowed with restrictions, pending approval from a state agency. The South Haven City Council voted in support of the plan at...
Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views
A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
This Kalamazoo Building is Projecting A Christmas Video
In downtown Kalamazoo on Michigan Ave, there is a Christmas video being projected on the side of the Haymarket building located within the Haymarket Plaza, one of the many outdoor walking districts that make up downtown. You can see an elf's wild adventure through Santa's toy factory to get the...
Second phase of 138-unit townhome development now complete in Grand Rapids suburb
WYOMING, MI — Orion Construction has completed the second phase of a 138-unit townhome development on Wilson Avenue SW a half mile north of M-6. The development, known as Reserve Flats, is owned by Granger Group, a Wyoming-based real estate investment firm. “Granger has been dedicated to adding housing...
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
Best Places In The Kalamazoo Area To Celebrate National Cupcake Day
One day in the distant past someone decide to make bite-size cakes and called them cupcakes, nowadays we have a national day devoted to the wonderful dessert's history and to indulge in the delicious snack which is Thursday, December 15. Places like grocery stores, bakeries, donut shops, and other dessert-based...
