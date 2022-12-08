Looking for food with a view during Lobster Shop’s closure? Here are some good spots

Perhaps Tacoma’s most beloved waterfront restaurant, the Lobster Shop, will close for remodeling in the first few months of 2023. As we look for alternatives, let us not relegate our choices to restaurants lining Tacoma’s Ruston Way.

There are other options when it comes to dining with a view — both of the water and glistening Mount Rainier.

By 2024, we’ll have another choice on the main drag, though, when the Puyallup Tribe opens its waterfront restaurant with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi in the old C.I. Shenanigan’s building.

Here’s a list to inspire you to look beyond the usual suspects for your next outing, from dive bar to rooftop.

Views abound from every seat at Copper + Salt, the restaurant inside the Silve Cloud Hotel at Point Ruston. Pete Caster/pcaster@thenewstribune.com

COPPER + SALT NORTHWEST KITCHEN

▪ 5125 Grand Loop, Ruston, 253-319-8290, copperandsaltnw.com/

Copper + Salt, the restaurant inside the Silver Cloud Hotel, wants to stand on its own . The view of Commencement Bay through floor-to-ceiling windows, visible from most anywhere in the restaurant, commands it. Enjoy housemade pastas like the bucatini alla rosa with broccoli and tons of pecorino romano or the pappardelle with wild mushrooms, roast chicken and fresh fish, all of which can be an entree or shared (for the price, you might prefer it). Creative salads and a fun fried oyster plate make for a lovely lunch, while the cocktail program here reaches the upper echelons of Tacoma’s scene. Brunch is also a hot commodity, served Friday-Sunday. Note the complimentary, and very accommodating, valet parking for restaurant guests.

Let us not underestimate the pleasure of dining along Thea Foss Waterway in downtown Tacoma. Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

INCALMO

▪ 1801 Dock St., Tacoma, 253-284-4747, thetabletacoma.com/incalmo

The Table introduced Incalmo , its Italian trattoria with Pacific Northwest leanings, to the restaurant space at Museum of Glass a year ago. It’s easily one of (if not the ) best choice for a meal along Thea Foss Waterway. Enjoy a simple lemon Caesar salad or seasonal number like the current pancetta squash with candied hazelnuts and a decadent pork belly sandwich with Brussels and jam. Don’t sleep on the housemade pastas, which change with the tides but seem to always include rigatoni bolognese concocted with braised brisket and Italian sausage. The oblong Roman-style pizzas are perfect for sharing along with a bottle of wine from a lovely list. The dinner menu adds a few specials. Visit Wednesday or Thursday 4-7 p.m. to snag a $25 bottle of select vino.

BEACH TAVERN

▪ 8612 6th Ave., Tacoma, 253-564-9984

Right — you can’t really see the Sound from this classic dive bar across from Titlow Beach, but since Steamer’s left, it’s the closest option. Sit at the bar to make new friends, or find a table in the adjacent dining room (especially useful for families) and nestle into a basket of fried clam strips or oysters when in-season. There’s also a seasonally available “oyster burger” and clam chowder — only on Mondays and Fridays — as well as plenty of other pub fare, including hand-pressed burgers. Have a couple of cold ones, then head over to catch the sunset at the park.

The ferry Christine Anderson moves through the water off Steilacoom on its way to Anderson Island in March 2016. Catch views of the Olympics from Topside Bar & Grill on clear days. Dean J. Koepfler/News Tribune file photo, 2016

TOPSIDE BAR & GRILL / TOPSIDE COFFEE CABIN

▪ 215 Wilkes St., Steilacoom, 253-212-3690, topsidebargrill.com

Coming off its 10th year in the heart of Steilacoom, Topside offers a cozy pub atmosphere with a stunning view of the water and the ferry to and from Anderson Island. In decent weather, the patio is the place to be, and it’s in the midst of an upgrade to install a permanent roof. Arrive early for dinner as the place fills up with locals enjoying cups of chowder, fried calamari with two spicy aiolis, and the restaurant’s English ale-battered haddock. On the winter menu, warm up with “broth bowls” like the Mediterranean shrimp with orzo and bell peppers or the brisket with pappardelle , peas and carrots. Enjoy breakfast Thursday-Sunday, with favorites like a lemon ricotta waffle and a wild mushroom scramble. Topside Coffee Cabin on the first floor boasts a wraparound deck for a leisurely morning to afternoon with house pastries and paninis.

CHAMBERS BAY GRILL

▪ 6320 Grandview Dr. W, University Place, 253-552-4868, chambersbaygolf.com/grill

This world-renowned public golf course transports you to the Scottish countryside. The food at the grill atop the hill won’t take you there, but at least there’s beer-battered fish and chips! On pleasant days, a seat under one of the golf-green umbrellas on the veranda feels pretty good regardless. Lighter fare ranges from avocado toast, clam chowder, and fresh salads to shareables like fried calamari, bruschetta and steamers. Add a ginger spritz with prosecco or simple Stella and soak in a westward view that rivals most any on Ruston Way. Bonus points to the almost entirely Washington wine list. Drop by daily 2-4 p.m. for $5 chowder and salad, $7 sliders, $12 fish and chips with $4 well cocktails and local draft beer.

THE SANDBAR AT BROWNS POINT

▪ 1000 Town Center NE, Tacoma, 253-952-3743, facebook.com/thesandbaratbrownspoint

Connected to Browns Point Diner, the bar and lounge was recently remodeled. Large windows and a balcony provide views of the point, which is particularly appealing at sunset. In addition to several taps and a full bar, the menu mirrors the diner, with breakfast favorites and an array of hot sandwiches, ranging from a reuben to classic clubhouse, Monte Cristo to one-third pound burgers. Appetizers include steamers, panko-crusted prawns and wings with several housemade sauce selections. The service is kind and the atmosphere akin to a neighborhood dive.

Brix 25 offers an excellent waterfront dining experience, with views of Mt. Rainier and the Gig Harbor marina. Brix 25/Courtesy

BRIX 25

▪ 3315 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-6626, harborbrix.com

Tides Tavern hogs the waterfront love in Gig Harbor, but for a haute night on the town, look to this Pacific Northwest restaurant from the owners of patio favorite Netshed No. 9, Brimstone PNW and I Screamery . Start with a glass from its award-winning wine list or expertly crafted cocktails, steak tartare and grilled octopus . Move to hearty chicken cassoulet or Thai curry mussels with glass noodles, or share a dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye with brie and brown butter. Leave room for the house desserts, including a vanilla bean chèvre cheesecake and gluten-free carrot cake. Enjoy views of the marina and the mountain in the distance, an iconic Pierce County vantage point.

