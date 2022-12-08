ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

"Quite a bit" of evidence in MU fraternity hazing case, lawyers say

COLUMBIA — Four of the eleven defendants charged for a 2021 hazing incident at the University of Missouri made court appearances on Monday, where, like many of the other defendants, attorneys noted a hefty amount of evidence to sift through ahead of a trial. John O'Neil, Benjamin Parres, Samuel...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia business holds an event to raise money for a University of Missouri program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)Sawdust Studios, a Columbia business gave the community an opportunity to show their creativity and also help raise money for a student program at the University of Missouri. The studio held a holiday event at its community woodworking shop from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at 2207 Nelwood Dr Unit 105, Columbia, The post Columbia business holds an event to raise money for a University of Missouri program appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in Facebook scams

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning about recent posts on social media. The department announced Friday that there’s been a lot of spam posts recently depicting lost people, lost pets, houses for rents, and people stealing catalytic convertors. Many of the posts have been placed on “Community Pages” with the comments turned off to prevent people from calling out the spammer. After the post gets shared, it often changes the content to an ad for products, including links to questionable sites. If you don’t delete your “share”, those ads will appear on your social media.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates

(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects

Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
COLUMBIA, MO
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2now.com

Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report

The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
KICK AM 1530

Can You Help Find this Missing 15-Year-Old Missouri Girl?

Your help is needed to help find a 15-year-old Missouri girl who's been missing for more than a week. Law enforcement authorities believe someone may be holding her against her will. I saw People Magazine mention that Emilee Dubes was missing from her Ashland, Missouri home. So I reached out...
ASHLAND, MO

