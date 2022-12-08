Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Lululemon stock is down 13% today: buy the dip?
Lululemon Athletica Inc is trading down on conservative future guidance. Stacey Widlitz of SW Retail Advisors shares her outlook on Lululemon. Lululemon stock is currently down nearly 20% versus the start of 2022. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) opened more than 10% down on Friday after the athletic apparel retailer...
ValueWalk
Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
Lululemon Shares Fall After Outlining Weaker Guidance for Holiday Season in Q4
Lululemon shares fell on Thursday afternoon, despite reporting results for Q3 that topped estimates. Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand were down as much as 9% after hours after the company outlined a weak outlook for its fourth quarter. Lululemon now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion, and Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.30 for the quarter. The lower-than-expected outlook for the holiday season comes as consumers across the board feel the impact of inflation on their wallet. While Lululemon typically caters to higher-income shoppers that have...
MySanAntonio
Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short
Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Carvana shares rebound almost 30%, attracts new watchers on StockTwits
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA.N) rebounded nearly 30% on Thursday, erasing some of the previous day's deep losses inflicted by worries about the used car seller's solvency.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.
Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Costco is a buy, Lululemon is a wait-and-see
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) Operating Margin Decreases
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stock fell 12.51% (As on December 9, 12:32:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company beats the earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Net revenue increased 26% in North America, and increased 41% internationally. Total comparable sales increased 22%, or 25% on a constant dollar basis. Comparable store sales increased 14%, or 17% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue increased 31%, or 34% on a constant dollar basis. Direct to consumer net revenue represented 41% of total net revenue compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit increased 25% to $1.0 billion and gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 55.9%. Adjusted income from operations increased 25%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points. The Company had opened 23 net new company-operated stores during the third quarter, ending with 623 stores. The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $352.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $394.8 million. Inventories at the end of the third quarter of 2022 increased 85% to $1.7 billion compared to $0.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. On a unit basis inventory increased 80%, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of 38%, which is inclusive of three-percentage points for in-transit inventories.
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Raises Forecast
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 0.46% (As on December 8, 11:36:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, supported by easing supply-chain issues and steady demand for its soups and meals even as the company raised prices to offset rising costs. Campbell said average selling prices across its meals & beverages, and snacks divisions rose 16% in the first quarter, while overall sales volumes fell about 1%. Campbell’s Spaghetti Carbonara, which costs about $1.53 per serving, was among its most popular recipes as consumers look for ways to stretch their at-home cooking budgets, Clouse said, but added that the company’s condensed soups and broths were losing market share to cheaper store-brand products. The Snacks unit also saw a 15 percent gain in net sales, driven by increased demand for Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips. The unit’s operating earnings rose 20 percent.
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
The pharmaceutical company prepared well as Humira approaches its patent cliff next year.
Carvana Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Chatter
CVNA stock – a pandemic darling – has lost 98% of its value in 2022 as the used-car dealer navigates a serious cash crunch.
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
NBC Philadelphia
Dow Rises for a Second Day on Hopes Inflation Is Peaking
Stocks rose Tuesday after a lighter-than-expected consumer prices report for November raised expectations that inflation is peaking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 78 points, or 0.23%. The S&P 500 added 0.82%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.21%. Major indexes were off their best levels of the day as trading...
Costco Earnings Preview: Margins, Membership Fees In Focus Amid Slowing Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Thursday ahead of of the bulk discount retailer's first quarter earnings after the close of trading, with investors likely focused on plans to boost its lucrative membership fees and improving its core profit margins. Costco is expected to post a...
Comments / 0