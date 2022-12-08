Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Invests $10 Million in Youth Development
The Saginaw City Council set aside $10 million for youth development in the city during a special meeting on Monday. The money comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and is being set aside for capital improvements on community centers, after-school programs, and other initiatives. The...
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Proposed expansion to military training airspace has Thumb-area residents concerned
A proposed expansion of military combat training airspace by the Michigan Air National Guard has some Thumb-area residents concerned. Bill Collins, Executive Director of the Thumb Land Conservancy, reminds Thumb residents that Wednesday, December 14th is the last day that people can file public comment regarding the proposed airspace expansion. Collins says the proposal is expected to be approved and implemented by late summer of 2023, and will expand and intensify military training airspace to an additional 1,633 nautical square miles–covering Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, extending as far south as the Port Sanilac area. Collins adds that a portion of the proposed training area in the Thumb would allow military aircraft to train as low as 500 feet above the ground.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
WNEM
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
kisswtlz.com
Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Retiring
The fire chief of the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department is hanging up his hat. Chief Rick Beltinck announced his retirement recently, with his last day at the helm of the department this Friday. Beltinck has been with the MPFD for 25 years, working as a Fire Equipment Operator, eventually working through the ranks as a sergeant and a lieutenant. He became chief of the department in 2015.
wcmu.org
New powerlines could be built on a western Midland County wetland
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is taking public comment on a plan to build electric power lines in a wetland in Midland County. Environmental and wildlife activists have spoken out against the proposed permit. One of their primary concerns from the group is the potential of the lines causing collisions with birds and, in some cases, killing them.
Fire destroys Saginaw home, two residents escape
SAGINAW, MI—City of Saginaw fire crews say two residents at a home on the 2600 block of Eddy Street escaped after an upstairs fire destroyed their home. According to Battalion Chief Scott Yaw, the fire appeared to have originated in the chimney and spread to most of the upper floor of the home. One firefighter said the flames were visible through the roof on arrival and could be seen from nearby portions of N. Michigan Avenue and I-675.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Prosecution seeking federal prison time for owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants convicted of tax fraud
BAY CITY, MI — Prosecutors are arguing a Bay County man who owns several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants should get federal prison time for committing tax fraud while on probation for a sexual offense. The restaurateur’s defense counsel, though, maintain probation is sufficient and that their client — a...
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
What's the average gas heating bill in Lansing?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
Saginaw optometrist pleads guilty to hate crimes after leaving nooses around town, making racist calls to Starbucks
SAGINAW, MI — Despite his depth of education and specialized profession, Saginaw optometrist Kenneth D. Pilon was not exempt from fostering racist ideology. Seemingly motivated by these beliefs in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, he left nooses in fellow residents’ vehicles and spent a summer day calling numerous Starbucks locations, espousing his desire for minorities’ deaths.
Bay County man charged with killing pedestrian in Buena Vista Township
SAGINAW, MI — A Portsmouth Township man has been criminally charged with crashing into a pedestrian in Buena Vista Township, killing the man on the day of his grandmother’s funeral. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Dec. 6 arraigned 27-year-old Blake E. Markle on one count...
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
