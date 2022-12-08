ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Teen Studio provides creative youth hangout

The Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center is filled with laughter and chatting on Monday nights. From 6-8 p.m. Red Wing Arts retail manager Ashley Andrews hosts an open studio for teens 13 and older to come and get creative. “We started in August and any teens can come...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pepie Insight: Treatment of thin soil layer affects Lake Pepin

As we attempt to approach and restore damages to some of the complex ecological systems our massive watershed encompasses, walls are breaking down between scientific disciplines – with compelling results. One such new field of study combines geology, hydrology and the many sciences that contribute to understanding soils, most...
BAY CITY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing

It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Government and community calendars

Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission and Board of Adjustment joint meeting, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County Board special session, 11 a.m., Government Center. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Thursday, Dec. 15.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Myra G. (Moser) Childs

Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Scott Liebl, Pine Island, reported on Dec. 6 that a catalytic converter was cut off of one of his vehicles while it was parked in the Pine Island High School parking lot. The theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. (value estimate: $200). Citations. Dec. 1. Brandon Donals Soltys,...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

