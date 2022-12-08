Read full article on original website
Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game
Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6
The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
NFL World Furious With Legendary Quarterback's Decision
The NFL World wasn't very happy with Doug Flutie after he campaigned for Herschel Walker. Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, though he had plenty of support in Georgia and across the country, including some from a legendary quarterback. Flutie, one of the best NFL quarterbacks,...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are at halftime of Sunday night's game. As always, fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance. Collinsworth, who always seems to spark big reactions on social media, is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday...
Russell Wilson leaves game with alarming injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson endured a frightening moment during the fourth quarter of his Denver Broncos’ Week 14 game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson was scrambling for a first down when he was tackled by Chiefs lineman Frank Clark. As he was tackled, Wilson’s head hit the turf hard, and he appeared to be dazed in the immediate aftermath of the hit.
NFL World Is Furious With Eagles, Titans Punishment
The week's NFL fines continued with Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree being hit up for his roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles last week. But as Titans writer John Glennon points out, Eagles DB Marcus Epps didn't receive anything for his unnecessary roughness flag that resulted in a concussion for Tennessee rookie Treylon Burks.
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?
Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?
Extent of Kyler Murray’s knee injury revealed
Kyler Murray was carted off early on in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night, and unfortunately the injury is as serious as it appeared. Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday that showed he has a torn ACL, the Cardinals confirmed. He will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.
Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Cowboys
Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
Carlos Correa’s MLB free agency coming down to two teams
The baseball Winter Meetings have concluded, and many anticipated the MLB hot stove to only continue heating up from there,
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists
Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists. The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Veteran NFL Running Back Cut On Monday
A veteran NFL running back has been released on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon. Williams is believed to be 100 percent healthy. He's rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career. "Falcons have released...
