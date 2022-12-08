Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl
Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By Sporting News
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News on Tuesday morning. A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has hauled in 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. That includes a pair of three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State.
NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota Golden Gophers
WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Race Thompson is keeping Indiana in this one with his 3-point shot. With 6:30 left in the first half, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson dribbled to the left side off a ball screen. Thompson popped to the top of the key and stepped into a 3-pointer on Johnson's pass.
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Cincinnati Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 15: Ja’Marr Chase Making Push For Top Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a divisional win against the Browns this week, making their record 9-4 on the season and putting them in good position to go after another AFC North title. Here are our Week 15 Bengals player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For Road Matchup Against Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI — The uniform combo for Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay is here!. Cincinnati is wearing orange helmets, white jerseys, and white pants on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are 5-7 all-time against Tampa Bay, having won two straight in the series after losing six in a row from 1995-2010.
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Avoids NFL Suspension for Ref Bump
The Denver Broncos are licking their wounds after suffering their 10th loss of the season on Sunday. It also happened to be Denver's 14th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Broncos turned in a valiant effort, totaling a season-high 28 points, it wasn't enough to snap Kansas...
Lions Now Betting Favorites against Jets
Similar to last week, the Detroit Lions opened up as slight underdogs against their latest opponent, the New York Jets, and then quickly became betting favorites. Currently, the Lions are 1-point betting favorites to defeat the Jets in Week 15 at many popular sportsbooks. At SI Sportsbook, the Lions are...
Patriots Legend: Mac Jones a ‘Winner’
While there have been questions as to whether or not New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones can be the guy, those questions will be - at least temporarily - put to the side following a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. After all, winning cures everything in sports...
Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’
The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
Kelly Oubre Jr. Believes in the Kid, ‘He’s Going to be a Star in This League’
Charlotte Hornets fans haven't had much to be excited about a third of the way through the season. With multiple key players out, the team has struggled to win games, despite remaining competitive with a bunch of young kids seeing a lot of action. One bright spot has been 2022...
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Cowboys-Jaguars Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights: Dallas Listed as 4.5 Point Favorites
Trevor Lawrence and the gritty Jaguars host Dak Prescott and the surging Cowboys in Week 15. Dallas will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to TIAA Bank Field to take on the 5-8 Jaguars. The Cowboys, who were double-digit favorites in their last three games, are expected to find a much tougher task against a Jacksonville squad that has won three of its last five games.
