Trevor Lawrence and the gritty Jaguars host Dak Prescott and the surging Cowboys in Week 15. Dallas will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to TIAA Bank Field to take on the 5-8 Jaguars. The Cowboys, who were double-digit favorites in their last three games, are expected to find a much tougher task against a Jacksonville squad that has won three of its last five games.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO