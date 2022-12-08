Read full article on original website
‘My entire life is changed’: 19-year-old Renton shooting survivor shares her story
RENTON, Wash. — It was just four months ago that four teenagers were shot at a going away party at Ron Regis Park in Renton. One of those teenagers is 19-year-old Mercedes Soto. She was shot in the leg. “I didn’t think that I was going to be able...
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Suspect in Snohomish County courthouse standoff had six guns, 300 rounds
EVERETT, Wash. — Police recovered six firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition following an hours-long standoff with a Woodinville man in the lobby of the Snohomish County courthouse on Monday. The 32-year-old man had his initial court appearance Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail. Law...
Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle
A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Snohomish County government campus lockdown ends after several hours of police standoff
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County government campus in Everett was locked down for several hours due to a standoff between police and an armed suspect, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed Monday afternoon. The government campus is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. The lockdown began just before...
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum man shot and killed for payroll cash
Tulum, Q. R. — A man identified as 54-year-old Miguel “M” was killed over the weekend during a robbery. The man, who was a contractor for an ongoing residential project in Tulum, was shot and killed on Avenida Yaxchilán Saturday by a group of three men for the payroll cash he was carrying.
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
KOMO News
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
18 injured after 2 buses with Navy personnel crash on I-5 express lanes in Seattle
SEATTLE — A collision between two buses on southbound Interstate 5 injured 18 people and closed express lanes in Seattle for hours Monday morning. Crews responded just before 8 a.m. after a pair of buses were reported to have collided on southbound I-5 near Mercer Street. The buses were...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
KOMO News
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
KATU.com
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
Man found guilty of 2020 murders of couple found in suitcases along Alki Beach
SEATTLE — A man accused of shooting and killing a couple, whose bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach, has been found guilty of their murders. Michael Dudley, 64, had been renting a room to victims Jessie Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, in Burien. Prosecutors said Dudley killed the...
KING 5
