KING 5

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle

A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Tulum man shot and killed for payroll cash

Tulum, Q. R. — A man identified as 54-year-old Miguel “M” was killed over the weekend during a robbery. The man, who was a contractor for an ongoing residential project in Tulum, was shot and killed on Avenida Yaxchilán Saturday by a group of three men for the payroll cash he was carrying.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
