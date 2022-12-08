Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
406mtsports.com
Helena High girls notch season-opening win over Belgrade
The season opening game between Belgrade and Helena High was pushed back a couple of days, but the season finally tipped off for the two teams on Monday night in a nonconference matchup. And it was the Bengals of the Western AA that came out on top after a stellar...
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
406mtsports.com
'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch
You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Curt's Replays: Capital High football's state championships, Part II
HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper. In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
406mtsports.com
Carroll's Brayden Koch being trusted with point guard role as a freshman
HELENA — Nine months ago, Brayden Koch was in the process of leading Helena Capital’s boys basketball team to a state title, a journey that wound through the Western AA Divisional Tournament in Carroll’s PE Center, and ended with the Bruins hoisting a divisional championship trophy, and later, state championship hardware.
406mtsports.com
Brendan Temple comes up clutch in No. 23 Carroll's OT victory over Corban; MSU-Northern downs Bushnell
HELENA — Carroll’s underclassmen made plays all throughout the second half of the Saints’ 82-75 win over Corban on Saturday night, but it was the team’s two seniors who stepped up when the spotlight shined brightest to lift Carroll to 7-2 on the season. “Brendan stepped...
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
Oddly Beautiful Montana Lake Has the Most Ominous Name
It may look beautiful, but don't try to swim in it!
generalaviationnews.com
Student seriously injured when he stalls during go-around
The solo student pilot reported that, while on final approach to land at the airport in Dillon, Montana, he decided to initiate a go-around. He applied full power and pitched up the Cessna 172, which then stalled and turned left about 90°. He was able to recover from the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
Helena grocery stores compete in 'Red Kettle Ring Off' for Salvation Army
While the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday are typically termed, 'the season of giving,' two Helena grocery stores added the spirit of competition.
