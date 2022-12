I want to spread the news about a wonderful concert band at the UW-Stevens Point Wausau location. I have been involved in music for most of my life. This group is very special to me. There is a good mix of people with ages from high school to retired. They are talented, fun and enjoyable to make music with. It reminds me of my high school experiences when those low brass players make me laugh. That said, the quality of musicianship of my friends is amazing.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO