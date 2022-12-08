Cobb Planning Commission punts on 80+ homes in Austell, Jewish student center near KSU

MARIETTA — The Cobb Planning Commission delayed a pair of notable rezoning cases at its meeting Tuesday.

One was a rezoning request for a roughly 19.5-acre parcel in Austell where Drapac Investments has asked to build more than 80 homes. The development would be wedged between several subdivisions east of Maxham Road and south of U.S. 78.

Drapac, an Atlanta-based real estate investment group, proposes to build 57 townhomes and 24 single-family houses. That’s down from an original proposal that included upwards of 70 townhomes.

Planning commissioners previously delayed the case during last month’s hearing, citing concerns nearby residents had about the development’s traffic impact.

A preliminary assessment by traffic engineers found the roadways around the subdivision would be sufficient for handling anticipated traffic. Engineers will follow up with a second study to be submitted to county staff.

Jeff Smith, a civil engineer working on the project, told commissioners the reduction in the development’s number of townhomes from 73 to 57 meant an increase in open green space.

“So now we have 8.9 acres of open space, which is 45% of the site,” Smith said.

Smith addressed another concern — the development’s impact to wetlands — brought up by nearby resident Patricia Orr at November’s hearing.

“We are not proposing at this time to disturb any stream or wetlands that are currently on the site,” Smith said.

Planning Commission Chair Stephen Vault moved to hold the case until the next hearing, on Feb. 7, in anticipation of the second part of the traffic study. His motion passed 4-0, with Commissioner Michael Hughes absent from the meeting.

The commission also pushed back a request from Hillels of Georgia for a special land use permit to allow for a Jewish student center in a residential neighborhood near Kennesaw State University.

Hillels of Georgia has rented a home on Frey Lake Road for the past four months, according to the group’s CEO, Wayne Keil, but is applying for the permit to comply with county code.

Phil Anzalone, a representative from a pair of homeowners’ associations in the area, told the board there are a couple of reasons they oppose the request.

“First, this may benefit Hillel, it may benefit the students of KSU, but it absolutely will not benefit the residents of Pinetree,” Anzalone said.

He identified parking constraints and limited access to the area for emergency vehicles as reasons the commissioners should recommend denial of the application. Anzalone also objected to the prospect of students congregating in the neighborhood.

Keil told commissioners no more than 25 to 30 students would be gathering at the house.

“I think 50 (students) is the threshold, but I don’t think we’re really close to approaching that anytime soon,” Keil said.

Commissioner Deborah Dance motioned to hold the case until the commission’s Feb. 7 hearing. Dance said she would like to see more dialogue between Hillels of Georgia and neighbors in the area before the commission makes a decision on the application.

Her motion passed 4-0, with Hughes absent.

The Planning Commission will hear these cases again at its hearing on Feb. 7, 2023 in the commission room at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.