NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Ejection Vs. Warriors
Grant Williams was forced to hit the showers early Saturday night at Chase Center. Williams let his frustration get the best of him in the waning minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Boston coach Joe Mazzulla took a timeout and waved the white flag with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams punched the basketball into the stands. The fourth-year pro was issued a technical foul and an ejection for his actions.
Sporting News
Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony results, highlights: Sierra Canyon defeat Christ The King in star-studded game
Just over 20 years removed from the legendary high school showdown between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, their sons squared off Monday night in a much-anticipated matchup in Chatsworth, California. There was no shortage of stars in the packed-out building with both LeBron and Carmelo on hand, alongside Scottie Pippen,...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win
For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest. Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression...
Sporting News
How long is Devin Booker out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
The Suns cannot catch a break from the injury bug this season. Just as All-Star guard Chris Paul returned to the lineup from a nagging heel injury, their other superstar guard, Devin Booker, is dealing with an ailment. Booker hadn't missed a game to this point in the season but...
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
Bronny, Bryce James sign NIL representation deals with Klutch Sports Group
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of LeBron James, have signed with the Klutch Sports Group to pursue name, image and likeness endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, the agency announced. Of course, the agency was founded by Rich Paul and currently represents LeBron and several other high-profile athletes in the...
"It taught him the game" — Dell Curry revealed the biggest challenge Steph Curry had to overcome in basketball growing up
Dell Curry witnessed firsthand how Steph faced numerous obstacles at the beginning of his basketball career.
Sporting News
Zion Williamson, the MVP race and 1st place in the West: Pelicans win streak powering the NBA's hottest story
Have you been paying attention to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? If not, it might be time to direct your attention to what's going on in the Crescent City. It wasn't too long ago that The Sporting News' Kyle Irving issued an advisory that Williamson and the Pelicans were on the verge of establishing themselves as contenders in the West. After a few resounding statements, consider their contender status established.
The Ringer
Howard Beck Returns With Observations from Celtics-Warriors
Logan is joined once again by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated to discuss their takeaways from the first rematch between the Celtics and Warriors since last year’s NBA Finals and also debate the realistic chance at a Pelicans Finals run (2:32). Later, they talk about Beck’s article on the historic parity of this year’s NBA standings and how that will impact the trade market (34:07). Finally, they wrap up by talking about how the high spending rate in today’s league has changed the way teams are built (50:26).
Sporting News
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Do the Packers play today? NFL schedule for Green Bay's next game after Week 14 bye
The Packers' season has been a colossal disappointment to this point. Not only has Green Bay failed to build on another 13-win campaign, but the Packers (5-8) have nearly played their way out of playoff contention with five weeks remaining. Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked anything like the quarterback who won...
