Logan is joined once again by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated to discuss their takeaways from the first rematch between the Celtics and Warriors since last year’s NBA Finals and also debate the realistic chance at a Pelicans Finals run (2:32). Later, they talk about Beck’s article on the historic parity of this year’s NBA standings and how that will impact the trade market (34:07). Finally, they wrap up by talking about how the high spending rate in today’s league has changed the way teams are built (50:26).

23 HOURS AGO