crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.” Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his […]
Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary
LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
Trial date set for teen charged in Halpern shooting
LIMA — A Lima resident charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern waived her right to a speedy trial and a trial date was scheduled on Monday. Bryanna Houston, 18, is scheduled to stand trial on April 24, 2023, on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary — all with firearm specifications.
Cocaine found in car’s secret compartment during Ohio traffic stop
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 11 pounds of cocaine at a traffic stop in Ottawa County.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
Galion Inquirer
Narcotic search warrant executed in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS- On December 8, 2022, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 5560 S.R 19 Bucyrus, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus woman arrested after narcotic search warrant
BUCYRUS—On December 8, 2022, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 5560 S.R 19 Bucyrus, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Police searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It […]
huroninsider.com
Man accused of pushing girlfriend to ground, throwing her daughter over couch
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and threw her daughter over a couch. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, when police responded to the Carr Street house, the complainant told police that the incident started when her longtime boyfriend, Roy Oakes Jr., returned home highly intoxicated.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 315
WORTHINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on the north side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the person was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette northbound on State Route 315 near Route 161 around 5:30 p.m. when they lost control.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
