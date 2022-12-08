BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.

