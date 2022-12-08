ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Rams' Baker Mayfield to Start at QB vs. Packers; John Wolford Has Neck Injury

The Baker Mayfield show in Hollywood will continue for at least one more week. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that quarterback John Wolford is expected to be unavailable for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field because of a neck injury, putting Mayfield in line to start under center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12

Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch

Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6

Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?

There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery

The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency

Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?

The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
OREGON STATE

