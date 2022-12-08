Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Southern CB Corione Harris
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Jeff Saturday 'Not Wavering,' Wants to Interview for Colts' Full-Time HC Position
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday wants the chance to become the team's permanent coach. "I'm not wavering," he said Tuesday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I've loved it. I've had a great time." The Colts are 1-3 since Saturday took over for Frank Reich, losing their last three games after...
Rams' Baker Mayfield to Start at QB vs. Packers; John Wolford Has Neck Injury
The Baker Mayfield show in Hollywood will continue for at least one more week. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that quarterback John Wolford is expected to be unavailable for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field because of a neck injury, putting Mayfield in line to start under center.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained...
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs
Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?
There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery
The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hilton's deal has a max value of $1.5 million:. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, that Hilton has a chance to...
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Patriots
Amid a disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be on the hot seat. After Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, his seat may very well be on fire. The Cardinals put forth a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd at State Farm...
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Robert Saleh Predicts Jets Will Face Bills in Playoffs: 'We'll See These Guys Again'
The New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills 20-12 on Sunday afternoon in what was their final meeting of the 2022 regular season, but Robert Saleh believes the two AFC East rivals will meet again in the playoffs. "We'll see these guys again," a confident Saleh told reporters following...
