Zach Edey leads nation in 1 category, No. 2 in 2 other statistical categories

Nine games into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, Purdue’s center leads the nation in one NCAA category and second in two others.

Junior Zach Edey, considered by many as a potential Player of the Year nationally, is No. 1 in offensive rebounds per game at 5.33 out of the 350 players tracked by the NCAA. His closest competitor in that category is Kentucky’s Oscar Tsiebwe at 4.33 offensive rebounds per game. And the 7-foot-4 center is No. 2 in three categories – rebounds per game overall at (13.3), in total rebounds (120) and double-doubles (7).

If those two statistics are not impressive enough, consider Edey’s Top 10 ranking in other areas, too. They include:

• No. 4 in field goals made by an individual player. He has 79 made baskets

• No. 4 in total points with 209

• No. 4 in average points per game at 23.2

• No. 9 in defensive rebounds per game with 8.0

• No. 9 in free throws made with 51

For an individual game, Edey’s 22-rebound performance against Minnesota on Dec. 4 is the second-best effort of the season nationally. Tops is Amando Bacot of North Carolina with a 23-rebound performance.

During Wednesday’s 23-point, 18-rebound performance against visiting Hofstra, Coach Speedy Claxton shook his head when asked about Edey’s performance.

“He’s the best big man in the country,” Claxton told the media in a Hofsta Pride video interview. “He’s hard to prepare for. He commands a lot of attention, rightfully so, because if he catches it deep it’s two points. We have no choice but to double team him.”

Minnesota’s Ben Johnson was in awe after the Boilermakers beat the Gophers 89-70 on Dec. 4. In that game, Edey had career bests of 31 points and 22 rebounds.

“I don’t think there is a team in the country that has an answer for him,” Johnson said in his post-game comments. “The problem is that he puts so much foul trouble pressure on you. You can survive it, and we didn’t get off to a pretty good start, but they do such a good job of getting him the ball that’s just a matter of time. I think he’s one of the best I’ve seen in getting bigs into foul trouble … We tried throwing different guys at him, (but) the problem is that he’s so tall that you want to go and double (team) him, but we’ve seen that movie before.”

Another interesting statistic for Edey is that in his 74 games at Purdue, he has fouled out only one time and that was in his freshman season. He is shooting 60.8 percent from this field this season and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line – both the best percentages in his three-season career. Furthermore, he is scoring a higher clip than his freshman (8.68 points per game) and sophomore (7.7 ppg) seasons when he was backup to former center Trevion Williams.

Other players on the No. 4 Boilermakers (9-0) are among the nation’s elite as well. That includes the following:

• Ethan Morton is No. 6 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.25

• Fletcher Loyer is No. 9 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.14

• Braden Smith is No. 16 in free throw percentage at 92.3

Within the Big Ten conference, Purdue is among the Top 3 teams in the following categories:

• No. 3 in team assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.60 (No. 10 nationally)

• No. 3 in assists per game at 16.9 (No. 30 nationally)

• No. 1 in winning percentage at 100 percent (only 10 teams nationally are undefeated as of Wednesday night games)

• No. 1 in rebound margin with +13.6 (No. 3 nationally)

• No. 1 in free throws made per game with 16.9 (No. 19 nationally)

• No. 1 in defensive rebounds per game at 29.89 (No. 11 nationally)

• No. 1 in rebounds per game with 42.22 (No. 12 nationally)

• No. 3 in 3-point defensive average at 27.2 percent (No. 25 nationally)

Purdue is in the bottom half of the Big Ten in three categories, including:

• No. 13 in fast-break points, averaging 5.5 per game (No. 333 nationally)

• No. 10 in steals per game with 4.9 (No. 320 nationally)

• No. 13 in turnovers forced per game at (No. 343 nationally)

The NCAA lists 352 Division I teams in its statistics.