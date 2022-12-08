Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Republican senators demand White House pause all taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research
Five Senate Republicans wrote a letter to the White House demanding the federal government pause funding gain-of-function research, which they say may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to answer questions about the veracity of information collected by Senate Republicans on alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Secret Service won’t say why they changed their position on Hunter Biden gun investigation records
The Secret Service would not say why they changed their answer to government watchdog Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act request regarding Hunter Biden's gun investigation.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Fox News
898K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1