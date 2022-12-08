ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance

At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene

Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
