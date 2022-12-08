Read full article on original website
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Amy Schumer opens up about struggles with endometriosis: 'It is a lonely disease'
Comedian Amy Schumer discussed her struggles with endometriosis during a recent episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" on Paramount+. Schumer had a hysterectomy.
Hypebae
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach in critical condition as report sheds light on health issue
Mississippi State University offered an update on football coach Mike Leach following his hospitalization for a "personal health issue."
Retired Navy SEAL who is no longer a trans woman has advice for veterans getting VA care: ‘Ask questions’
A former Navy SEAL who is transitioning back to a man said that other veterans need to take charge of their health care, and said VA needs to spend more time with veterans.
Jenna Ortega Reveals a Lot of ‘The Fallout’ Was Improvised
Jenna Ortega got candid about what it was really like for her to work on 'The Fallout' film with Maddie Ziegler and director, Megan Park.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
New York City 'baby face killer' sought after gruesome apartment deadly stabbing of 16-year-old girl
The NYPD is seeking 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, nicknamed the "baby face" killer for his mugshot, for the murder of a 16-year-old found stabbed in the neck at a Harlem apartment.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Nevada woman shot and killed suspected carjacker with his own gun
A Nevada woman shot and killed a man with his own gun in an act of self-defense, police said, after he set the gun on his lap during a carjacking attempt.
Baltimore teacher brags about 'indoctrinating' students with taxpayer money: 'Put the taxes in the bag'
A Maryland public school teacher in the Baltimore County School District brags about "indoctrinating" students using taxpayer dollars.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
