The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
Zacks.com
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022
Unlike most other sectors, the energy sector has performed well this year. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices initially. Rising global production and supply, along with the U.S. releasing millions of barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushed down gasoline prices to pre-Ukraine war levels by August.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2022: NFE, DEN, WPRT, WPRT.TO
Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 3.8% higher although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores
In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Jetblue Airways, off about 8.9% and shares of United Airlines Holdings off about 7.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics...
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
NASDAQ
Texas Pacific and Emerson Electric have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 13, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Texas Pacific Land Corp. TPL as the Bull of the Day and Emerson Electric Co. EMR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV.
Motley Fool
Why UPS Stock Is Down Today
UPS shares have largely tracked the market in 2022, with investors watching closely to see what higher interest rates will mean for economic activity. Fresh data suggesting that inflation is still an issue has the markets worried the Fed will not pause anytime soon. UPS does best when the economy...
