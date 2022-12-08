Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 4.49% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.37% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 27.56% year-to-date.

9 HOURS AGO