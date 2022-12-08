Read full article on original website
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 4.49% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 54.37% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 27.56% year-to-date.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Reaves Utility Income Fund (Symbol: UTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.19, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of UTG's recent stock price of $30.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when UTG shares open for trading on 12/15/22.
NASDAQ
Shell (SHEL) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Why Copa Holdings (CPA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think JD.com, Inc. (JD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
IXN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Tech ETF (Symbol: IXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.31, changing hands as high as $50.00 per share. iShares Global Tech shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2022: PAX,BMO,BMO.TO,IREN
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were both climbing 1.8%. Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $17,695, while the...
NASDAQ
DSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.17, changing hands as high as $77.17 per share. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Interesting XOP Put And Call Options For December 2023
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) saw new options become available today, for the December 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 367 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XOP options chain for the new December 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
