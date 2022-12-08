ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
INDIANA STATE
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up

Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
NASDAQ

Why Republic Services (RSG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ

6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL is benefiting from a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines anticipates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase 24-25% in the December-end quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the...
NASDAQ

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
NASDAQ

State Street (STT) Jumps on Additional Q4 Share Buyback Plan

A week after mutually agreeing with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH”) to terminate the proposed acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business, State Street STT announced additional share repurchases. The company intends to buy back $500 million worth of shares during the fourth quarter of 2022. This brings the total authorization to $1.5 billion for the quarter.
NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts Think JD.com, Inc. (JD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ

Why Copa Holdings (CPA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
TheStreet

PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that suggested the drinks and snacks giant is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in its north American division. PepsiCo, which lifted its full-year profit forecasts in October following a stronger-than-expected third quarter...
PLANO, TX
NASDAQ

Dow Analyst Moves: MCD

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, McDonald's ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #191 spot out of 500.
NASDAQ

Shell (SHEL) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ

Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.

