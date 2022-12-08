Read full article on original website
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
NXT Star Teases Main Roster Appearance
An NXT star rumored to be making a graduation to the main roster soon has Tweeted a little tease about a potential Raw alliance!. After Johnny Gargano tweeted a whiteboard pic of basically, all the incredibly cool things he and Dexter Lumis could do with the Miz money, one piece was not missed.
WWE Star Fired During Raw
During tonight’s episode (December 12) of WWE Raw, a Raw star was fired. Find out what went down!. In the closing moment of WWE Raw, if you clicked your channel away as to avoid getting sucked into Barmageddon, you might have missed something major!. After Seth Rollins bested Bobby...
WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up
It is expected that NXT star Cameron Grimes will receive a main roster call up at some point soon, according to a new report. Grimes joined NXT in 2019, shortly after leaving his previous promotion IMPACT Wrestling. His most recent in-ring appearance occurred on the November 8 edition of NXT,...
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
NXT Stars Backstage At December 12 WWE Raw
In recent weeks, many WWE NXT stars have been wrestling on WWE Main Event prior to Raw every Monday. The matches are booked to give NXT talent a chance to perform infront of a travelling crowd ahead of a potential future call up to the WWE main roster. Names such...
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
Bianca Belair’s Next Opponent Is…
Find out who won a big match on WWE Raw to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. On tonight’s WWE Raw, a major match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss to become the new number one contender to Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship kicked off the show.
AEW Stars Discuss Wanting To Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer’s Entrance For Years
A pair of AEW stars have discussed wanting to pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer’s entrance for years. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Nyla Rose challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill went on to retain her championship, but Rose left a mark before the bell even rang.
WWE Star Received Praise Backstage After Controversial Main Roster Debut
WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has revealed that he received a lot of praise following his initial main roster debut. After making his NXT in-ring debut in April 2020, Kross was extremely dominant, destroying all competition on route to the NXT Championship, which he won that August. Forced to relinquish...
AEW Name Quit WWE Due To Restrictive Role
Following a career that included runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling, a veteran of the ring joined WWE before leaving two years later. The former Impact X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, has revealed the reason why he left the opportunity he had been given when he signed with WWE. Speaking to Renee...
ROH Officially Announces HonorClub Relaunch
Ring of Honor has officially announced the return of HonorClub, following the Final Battle pay-per-view. During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan discussed the relaunch of the service, noting that HonorClub will soon become the home of ROH’s weekly TV show. ROH has now shared the following statement on...
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
WWE SmackDown star Scarlett returned to the ring during the December 10 WWE house show in Wheeling, WV. Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to defeat the team of Madcap Moss and Emma during the event. There had previously been some uncertainty surrounding Scarlett’s wrestling return, with the manager recently listed...
