Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
Adam Pearce Rescinds Bobby Lashley Firing From WWE Raw
Adam Pearce has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley accidentally speared WWE official Petey Williams following a pull-apart brawl with Seth Rollins. The following week, Rollins defeated Lashley in a #1 contenders bout for the United States Championship....
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
wrestletalk.com
Ladder Match Set For Next Week WWE Raw
One pair of WWE stars were trying to make Christmas dreams come true tonight on Raw before they were interrupted by a very big Grinch!. After buying out the merch stand with the Miz’s money to distribute all the finest WWE swag to the masses, a pair’s good deeds didn’t go unpunished!
wrestletalk.com
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Was Offered Commentary Role
WWE Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has revealed that she was offered a commentary position upon her return to the company. WWE confirmed Kelley’s return when announcing new commentary teams for Raw, SmackDown and NXT on October 6. Speaking on The Big Thing Kelley noted that sending Chief Content...
wrestletalk.com
Bianca Belair’s Next Opponent Is…
Find out who won a big match on WWE Raw to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. On tonight’s WWE Raw, a major match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss to become the new number one contender to Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship kicked off the show.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle
Tony Khan provided an update on Colt Cabana during the post show media scrum after ROH Final Battle. Cabana didn’t wrestle on the December 10 pay-per-view, despite all the previous drama about the star joining the ROH roster. Final Battle was the first ROH show under the Tony Khan...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To NXT In January
Announced during tonight’s NXT premium live event Deadline, the next NXT special event to kick off the new year. During tonight’s NXT premium live event, a vignette aired featuring a mystery woman although eagle eyed fans will know exactly who this was!. Despite the vignette not featuring her...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Cringeworthy Botch
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has opened up about an embarrassing botch that still makes her “cringe”. Rousey spoke on her YouTube gaming stream about her recent match with Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. During the match, the two suffered a botch when Shotzi tried to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Says Upcoming Feud Will Be ‘Unique’ and ‘Creative’
WWE star Karrion Kross has said that his upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio with be both “unique” and “creative”. Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, returned to WWE television on the August 5 edition of Smackdown, after being released from their WWE contracts on November 4, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shows Off New Look Amid Character Change Rumors
While one WWE star has been teasing a change to their look on social media, they ended up coming through on the promise tonight!. After many posts featuring an apparent throwback to her previous wrestling persona Kana, tonight when WWE star Asuka made her entrance on WWE Raw there was a notable change.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Star Suspended For Failed Drug Test
According to a new report, WWE star Matt Riddle is currently suspended due to a failed drug test and is thought to be undergoing company mandated rehab as it isn’t the first time. According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Riddle’s recent WWE TV write-off at...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Helps Promote Sami Zayn Merch In Hilarious Photoshopped Picture
Becky Lynch has helped to promote fellow WWE star Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt in a hilarious photoshopped picture on social media. Zayn has reached new levels of popularity in recent weeks due to his work with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, where Zayn acts as the group’s Honorary Uce alongside the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
Comments / 0