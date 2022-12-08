Read full article on original website
City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
Craven Community College’s Panther Pantry Receives $5K Donation
The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $5,000 grant from International Paper on Dec. 6 to help support the Panther Pantry, which provides nonperishable food and supplies to students in need. “As the last two years have shown, we can never be too prepared to support our students...
City of New Bern Hosts Coffee with a Cop and Parade for New Bern High School Bears – Dec. 13
The City of New Bern is hosting Coffee with a Cop tomorrow, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Emerald Golf and Country Club located at 5000 Clubhouse Dr. They are also hosting a parade for the New Bern High School Bears for winning the State 4-A Championship.
AAHC Oral History Library Interview with Rick Fisher
On Nov. 30, African American Heritage and Cultural (AAHC) Center President, Carol Bonner Becton, welcomed an intimate audience of friends and supporters to New Bern Civic Theatre’s Studio for a moving and thoughtful interview about New Bern’s St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Church. This event is part of the recently launched AAHC Oral History Library. This event was made possible by donors and supports and AAHC’s partnership with the New Bern Civic Theatre.
Tour and Field Trip to Clay Barber’s Rain Garden
Carolina Nature Coalition (NCN) and Sound Rivers invite you to join Clay Barber’s Rain Garden & Rainwater Retention Field Trip and Tour on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The caravan will meet in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern parking lot located at 308 Meadow St. Dress for...
