On Nov. 30, African American Heritage and Cultural (AAHC) Center President, Carol Bonner Becton, welcomed an intimate audience of friends and supporters to New Bern Civic Theatre’s Studio for a moving and thoughtful interview about New Bern’s St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Church. This event is part of the recently launched AAHC Oral History Library. This event was made possible by donors and supports and AAHC’s partnership with the New Bern Civic Theatre.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO