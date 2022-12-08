ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Assistance programs for expensive utility bills

By Alanna Flood
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are bracing themselves for higher utility bills this year but it’s not too late to get some financial assistance.

Baker: MassWorks program at risk without new bond law

Household bills are up across the board but there are programs that utility companies are offering that can help. Gas, oil, electricity, even water bills, we are seeing them all creep up this year. Many companies recognizing the difficulty of these rising prices and offering customer assistance programs.

National grid launched the winter customer savings initiative, which includes payment assistance programs, flexible payment programs and more. Eversource is offering a program called New Start to it’s customers who having trouble keeping up with their bills, payment plans and a discount rate for those who qualify. Eversource adding you can also take steps on your own to reduce your bill.

“The key is to use your energy as wisely as possible and to keep your house as warm and as buttoned up as possible. That’s really the bottom line for energy efficiency. Take a deep breath, go online, look at our programs and there are all sorts of ways to get help through these you know through these financially challenging times,” Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson told 22News.

Springfield Water and Sewer is also accepting applications from homeowners in Springfield and Ludlow for its Customer Assistance Program. Through this program, people can receive up to a $250 dollar credit toward their bill.

SPRINGFIELD, MA
