Camden, ME

This Week in Lincolnville: What Makes a Neighborhood

Community Heart and Soul seeks to help people to shape the future of their communities by actively seeking the collective wisdom of all residents, improving local decision-making, creating a shared sense of belonging, and ultimately strengthening the social, cultural, and economic vibrancy of each place. So reads the mission statement...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Barbara Haynes Witham, obituary

ROCKLAND — Barbara (Barbie) Patricia Haynes Witham, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was 77. She was born on September 13, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the third of three girls to Linwood and Barbara (Frazee) Haynes.
ROCKPORT, ME
Dianne L. Linscott, notice

ROCKLAND — Dianne L. Linscott, 76 of Rockland, passed away, December 10, 2022 at the Sussman House, surrounded by family. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
ROCKLAND, ME
Knox County Homeless Coalition, Hope for the Future halt Rockport housing project

The following Dec. 13 letter to the editor announces the halt in progress to develop housing units at Madelyn Lane in Rockport. After careful ongoing consideration and 1.5 years of passion and hard work, Knox County Homeless Coalition (KCHC), together with our collaborative partners at Hope for the Future, LLC, have made the very difficult decision to step away from renovating 6-7 Madelyn Lane into affordable housing units.
ROCKPORT, ME
Mind-boggling fiscal decisions

The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.
BELFAST, ME
Camden to discuss herbicide case; state conducting own investigation

CAMDEN — Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, the Camden Select Board will talk about the town’s violation notice sent to property owners alleging their responsibility for killing vegetation and trees on neighbor’s land with herbicide. As of Dec. 12, the town had yet to know if Amelia and...
CAMDEN, ME
Dec. 13 update: Midcoast adds nine COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
Marion ‘Mimmie’ Sawyer, obituary

Marion "Mimmie" Sawyer, 95, passed away on December 4, 2022. She was born on Feb 14, 1927, to Norman Kand Mildred Rexford Van Epps in Watertown, New York, being one of 9 children. She married Eben C Sawyer III in 1947. They were married 58 years and traveled all over...
ROCKPORT, ME
Alva Pollard, obituary

SEARSMONT — Alva Pollard, 66, of Searsmont took his last breath on Tuesday, December 6, and joined all those who left before him. Alva, along with his late parents Wilson (Jack) Pollard and Evelyn (Button) Pollard, came to Maine in the early 60s, buying their forever home in Searsmont on Muzzy Ridge Road and where he spent his entire life.
SEARSMONT, ME
Owls Head names new Town Treasurer

OWLS HEAD — At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Owls Head select board voted unanimously to promote Catherine Birmingham to the position of Town Treasurer. Birmingham, who has served as the administrative assistant to the select board, and as deputy town clerk/deputy tax collector since the spring, will replace Pam Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than ten years. She will retire at the end of this month.
OWLS HEAD, ME
College student from Aquinnah killed in crash

Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah was one of four students at Maine Maritime Academy killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Castine, Maine — the coastal town where the college is located. According to a press release issued by Maine State Police, the crash occurred at 2:07 am...
CASTINE, ME
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash

Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
Sophia, a new beer and bar in Belfast with an underground vibe

BELFAST—When the dimly lit basement bar on 84 Main Street in Belfast opens at 4 p.m., there’s likely going to be mellow music on the Bluetooth system or on the turntable at the end of the bar, where customers are encouraged to take in their own vinyl. Maybe there will be a few folks at the bar chatting, reading a book, or drawing in a sketchbook. In the corner, people might be playing one of the board games lining the shelves. Or sipping on a glass of red, scrolling on a phone.
BELFAST, ME

