MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO