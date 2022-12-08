Read full article on original website
Man arrested for drunk driving wreck that killed 2
ODESSA, Texas — A man is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for a drunk driving accident that left two people dead. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Saturday around 1:15 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash. Investigation revealed that Jose A. Ramirez,...
Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
Two Killed in Drunk Driving Crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people are dead and another has been arrested after a deadly late night crash this past weekend. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash around 1:15 am on Saturday, December 10th, in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street. Investigators say 19-year-old Jose A. Ramirez was speeding in […]
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
15-year-old killed in Ector County rollover crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor […]
BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
Permian High freshman arrested for threatening violence against another student
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for threatening violence against another student. The boy told the other student he would "have his brother come and shoot him." He now faces the class A misdemeanor charge of threat or...
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
Another ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
Deadly Single Car Crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 191 on Thursday, December 8th, at around 6:30 am. Investigators say 35-year-old Carlos Reyes was heading eastbound on Highway 191 in the inside lane, when the vehicle entered into a side skid and crossed the outside lane into the […]
Three Arrested For Death Of Child
Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men concerning the murder of an 11-month-old child. Monday, deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child that later passed away. An investigation revealed that the child was in the biological father’s custody when the incident occurred.
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
Wilson & Young student arrested for making school threat
ODESSA, Texas — A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”. He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Odessa woman pleads to guilty to tax fraud
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The owner of an Odessa-based tax service pleaded guilty today in federal court to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rita Elia Sanchez, owner and operator of Rita’s Tax Service, willfully and knowingly helped prepare false Forms […]
