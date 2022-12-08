Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
mymixfm.com
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
mymixfm.com
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents,...
mymixfm.com
Raccoons and other furbearer hunting increase in popularity in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While deer hunting is maybe the most well-known hunting season in Illinois, another hunting and trapping season is increasing in popularity in Illinois: raccoon. The 2019-20 Illinois Fur Harvest Survey said that sales of furbearer trapping licenses increased to 6,718 in 2019-20, up from 6,463 in...
mymixfm.com
Rockville high school offers CDL course
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Amid the ongoing shortage of truck drivers, a local high school will offer a new class that will help students interested in joining the industry. Crum Trucking in Batesville donated a semi-truck to Parke Heritage High School. The school will use it for a new...
mymixfm.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign to run for governor in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is running for governor. Crouch has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb’s second in command since 2017. Prior to that, she served as the state auditor and as a state representative in District 78. “I have a vision for Indiana’s future...
Comments / 0