Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Girls Basketball Coach Speaks To Archbold Rotary
Brian Ziegler (right) is starting his 15th season as Archbold’s girls basketball coach. The four-time district coach of the year is leading a Bluestreak high school program that has more than 20 athletes participating this year, including enough freshmen to field a squad — something that many of the area’s high schools are not able to do.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Bowler Lexi Brown Rolls Perfect Game
Delta senior Lexi Brown started her season off with a bang on December 2 in their league opener by firing a 300 in game two at Swanton Sports Center. It was a career first for Brown, who’s previous high was a 224 during her sophomore year.
westbendnews.net
QUICK START LEADS RAIDERS TO A 28-POINT BLOW OUT
HAVILAND – A good first quarter start followed by an even better second quarter propelled Wayne Trace past Lincolnview last Saturday. Played at the Palace the Raiders posted an easy 60-32 win over their Van Wert County nemesis. The Raiders darted out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went on to outscore the Lancers in the second frame 22-7 to enjoy a 38-12 at the midway point of the contest. With the win the Raiders improve to 3-0 while the Lances are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4. The Raiders were again led by Mr. Inside (Kyle Stoller) and Mr. Outside (Brooks Laukhuf). Both combined for 44 of the Raiders 60 points. Laukhuf finished with 24 markers, hitting 9-12 of his two-point attempts, one0of0five behind the three-point arc and 3-4 at the foul line. Stoller added 20 points, hitting 8-16 from the two-point area and 4-4 from the charity stripes. Stoller was also in double digits in rebounds with 12 while recording a team high five steals. Tyler Davis had a productive evening with eight points, 10 rebounds and a team high four assists. Rounding out the Raiders scoring was Kyle Forrer with four followed by Carter Clemens and Hudson Myers each with two.
thevillagereporter.com
Class Of 2022 Inducted Into Wauseon Athletic Hall Of Fame
WAUSEON – On Saturday, December 10, 2022 the latest class was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Wauseon High School. Members of the class include Doug Rupp, Dave Sauber, Justine Johnston, and coach Lynelle Nofziger.
thevillagereporter.com
Roseanna “Rosie” Rodriguez (1933-2022)
Roseanna “Rosie” Rodriguez, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Florida where she had been living off and on since December of 2021. She was born in Middlebury, Indiana on July 27, 1933 to Leander and Mable Riegsecker. Her family moved to Archbold when she was a young child.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
beltmag.com
A Bar in Toledo
It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold FFA Fruit Sale Fundraiser Has Another Successful Year
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK … Every student plays a role in getting everything organized, sorted, and packaged. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) ‘Tis the season for giving gift baskets and the Archbold FFA was hard at work putting them together on Wednesday, December 7 as a part of their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser.
thevillagereporter.com
November BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Tano’s Pizza
NOVEMBER WINNERS … Pictured is Emily Eschhofen of Bryan Development Foundation presenting the Spotlight award to Tano’s Pizza owners, Crystal, Kierstyn, Chandler, and Tad Gerhart. (PHOTO PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”
Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
WTOL-TV
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
WIFR
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
bgindependentmedia.org
Stearns Road in southern Wood County closed to due injury crash
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Monday at 3:21 p.m. that Stearns Road, between Baird and England roads, in southern Wood County is closed due to an injury crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
13abc.com
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
Comments / 0