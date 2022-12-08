HAVILAND – A good first quarter start followed by an even better second quarter propelled Wayne Trace past Lincolnview last Saturday. Played at the Palace the Raiders posted an easy 60-32 win over their Van Wert County nemesis. The Raiders darted out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went on to outscore the Lancers in the second frame 22-7 to enjoy a 38-12 at the midway point of the contest. With the win the Raiders improve to 3-0 while the Lances are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4. The Raiders were again led by Mr. Inside (Kyle Stoller) and Mr. Outside (Brooks Laukhuf). Both combined for 44 of the Raiders 60 points. Laukhuf finished with 24 markers, hitting 9-12 of his two-point attempts, one0of0five behind the three-point arc and 3-4 at the foul line. Stoller added 20 points, hitting 8-16 from the two-point area and 4-4 from the charity stripes. Stoller was also in double digits in rebounds with 12 while recording a team high five steals. Tyler Davis had a productive evening with eight points, 10 rebounds and a team high four assists. Rounding out the Raiders scoring was Kyle Forrer with four followed by Carter Clemens and Hudson Myers each with two.

WAYNE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO