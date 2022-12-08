Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO