Wauseon, OH

Related
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon Parks and Rec receives donation

Kevin Knierim, and members of the Wauseon Homecoming committee, presented the City of Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department with a $10,000 donation at last week’s Council meeting. Knierim stated the committee wants the money to be given “to the kids for the kids”. Mayor Kathy Huner expressed gratitude...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

November BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Tano’s Pizza

NOVEMBER WINNERS … Pictured is Emily Eschhofen of Bryan Development Foundation presenting the Spotlight award to Tano’s Pizza owners, Crystal, Kierstyn, Chandler, and Tad Gerhart. (PHOTO PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold FFA Fruit Sale Fundraiser Has Another Successful Year

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK … Every student plays a role in getting everything organized, sorted, and packaged. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) ‘Tis the season for giving gift baskets and the Archbold FFA was hard at work putting them together on Wednesday, December 7 as a part of their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser.
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
The Lima News

Bluffton Bread Company Christmas Sales

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Bread Company winter sales are currently underway, and sales before the Christmas holiday will end Friday, Dec. 16. Three flavors are available: Asiago Cheddar, Chocolate Peppermint, and Sour Cream Coffee Cake. Online orders will be accepted Sunday, Dec. 11-Tuesday, Dec. 13 for bread to be picked...
BLUFFTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Margaret Bradley (1928-2022)

Margaret M. Bradley, age 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Margaret Lived most of her adult life in Bryan, Ohio and was employed at Visteon Corporation for many years. Margaret was born on February 23, 1928, in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
bgindependentmedia.org

Benny the Newfie celebrated 100th campus visit as therapy dog this semester

Beloved Campus Newfoundland Bennington George – also known as Benny – with handler Carol Treece celebrated his 100th campus this semester visit. On Oct. 19, the BGSU PAWS Team announced this day marked Benny and Carol’s 100th on-campus therapy dog visit. Benny has a reputation as being the big dog with an even bigger heart and has become BGSU’s favorite Newfie – seen posing with Freddie Falcon, SICSIC, and even President Rodney Rogers.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre

Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
webcenterfairbanks.com

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
TOLEDO, OH
wbnowqct.com

Murder Case In PC

Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH

