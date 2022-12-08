Read full article on original website
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
Wauseon Parks and Rec receives donation
Kevin Knierim, and members of the Wauseon Homecoming committee, presented the City of Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department with a $10,000 donation at last week’s Council meeting. Knierim stated the committee wants the money to be given “to the kids for the kids”. Mayor Kathy Huner expressed gratitude...
November BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Tano’s Pizza
NOVEMBER WINNERS … Pictured is Emily Eschhofen of Bryan Development Foundation presenting the Spotlight award to Tano’s Pizza owners, Crystal, Kierstyn, Chandler, and Tad Gerhart. (PHOTO PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”
Archbold FFA Fruit Sale Fundraiser Has Another Successful Year
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK … Every student plays a role in getting everything organized, sorted, and packaged. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) ‘Tis the season for giving gift baskets and the Archbold FFA was hard at work putting them together on Wednesday, December 7 as a part of their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser.
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Bluffton Bread Company Christmas Sales
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Bread Company winter sales are currently underway, and sales before the Christmas holiday will end Friday, Dec. 16. Three flavors are available: Asiago Cheddar, Chocolate Peppermint, and Sour Cream Coffee Cake. Online orders will be accepted Sunday, Dec. 11-Tuesday, Dec. 13 for bread to be picked...
Margaret Bradley (1928-2022)
Margaret M. Bradley, age 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Margaret Lived most of her adult life in Bryan, Ohio and was employed at Visteon Corporation for many years. Margaret was born on February 23, 1928, in...
Benny the Newfie celebrated 100th campus visit as therapy dog this semester
Beloved Campus Newfoundland Bennington George – also known as Benny – with handler Carol Treece celebrated his 100th campus this semester visit. On Oct. 19, the BGSU PAWS Team announced this day marked Benny and Carol’s 100th on-campus therapy dog visit. Benny has a reputation as being the big dog with an even bigger heart and has become BGSU’s favorite Newfie – seen posing with Freddie Falcon, SICSIC, and even President Rodney Rogers.
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Get ready for cuteness overload: How to watch the new polar bear twins at the Toledo Zoo online
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The public won’t get a chance to see them in person until sometime this spring, but the Toledo Zoo is offering a sneak peek of its two new polar bear cubs, born Dec. 1, via a special YouTube live stream. The YouTube channel will be available 9...
