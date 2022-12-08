ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Massive Layoffs Begin at CNN

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that it has begun widespread layoffs within the organization. The layoffs officially began Wednesday, according to a memo sent to staff by CNN CEO Chris Licht.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
NBC News

New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike

The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digiday

‘A big reset in 2023’: After Big Tech’s mass layoffs, job candidates face intense competition

Economic headwinds are gathering and casting a specter over the balance sheets of companies across the industry. In such a climate, terms such as layoffs, restructuring, or “reduction in force” are (tragically) all too common with such measures taking a human toll, and predictably, the trickle of “RIFs” that emerged in Q3 is turning into a downpour as we close out the year.
Fox Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks 'very deliberate' hiring strategy

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone maker's hiring as being "very deliberate" as it navigates current and future economic conditions. In a "CBS Mornings" interview clip posted on social media Monday, Cook said Apple is "being very deliberate on our hiring" as a "consequence of being in this period." That, according to the CEO, means it is "continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."

