Massive Layoffs Begin at CNN
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that it has begun widespread layoffs within the organization. The layoffs officially began Wednesday, according to a memo sent to staff by CNN CEO Chris Licht.
CNN layoffs: Network's new boss Chris Licht announces mass cuts to staff starting from Wednesday
An all-staff memo was sent to employees at CNN by CEO Chris Licht indicating that the network has begun the process of layoffs.
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Whoopi Goldberg Taps Sara Haines to Help Her Read Notes on ‘The View’: “I Was Just Having a Moment”
Whoopi Goldberg had a bit of a foggy start to the week this morning on The View when she struggled to read a cue card live on air, but the veteran co-host assured the audience that her slip-up was nothing but a little bit of jet-lag. And hey, it’s Monday — we get it.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday directing all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters to come in.
USA Today puts best selling book list on hold after laying off editor
Gannett-operated USA Today said it is putting its weekly top 150 books list on hiatus through the rest of the year, after the editor who compiled the list was laid off.
New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike
The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022.
Amazon will reportedly cut 10,000 jobs as layoffs sweep the tech industry
Layoffs are sweeping tech firms from Meta to Twitter as the global economy takes a turn for the worse.
Biden to establish interagency group, national strategy to counter antisemitism
President Biden is set to establish an inter-agency group to increase and coordinate U.S. government efforts to counter “antisemitism, Islamaphobia and other related forms of bias and discrimination.”
New York Times union members set to walk out on Thursday after talks fail
Dec 6 (Reuters) - More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co (NYT.N) are set to walk out on Thursday for 24 hours as negotiations with the news publisher for a "complete and equitable contract" failed on Tuesday, the union said in a tweet.
Musk says he has ‘too much on plate’ amid reports of more Twitter job cuts
Elon Musk has said he has “too much work on my plate” as it was reported that Twitter has axed more than 4,000 contractors working in areas including content moderation and engineering. The Tesla chief executive and the social media platform’s new owner told the B20 business leaders’...
NY Times union members walk out after contract talks miss deadline
Dec 7 (Reuters) - More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co (NYT.N) began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week.
Digiday
‘A big reset in 2023’: After Big Tech’s mass layoffs, job candidates face intense competition
Economic headwinds are gathering and casting a specter over the balance sheets of companies across the industry. In such a climate, terms such as layoffs, restructuring, or “reduction in force” are (tragically) all too common with such measures taking a human toll, and predictably, the trickle of “RIFs” that emerged in Q3 is turning into a downpour as we close out the year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook talks 'very deliberate' hiring strategy
Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone maker's hiring as being "very deliberate" as it navigates current and future economic conditions. In a "CBS Mornings" interview clip posted on social media Monday, Cook said Apple is "being very deliberate on our hiring" as a "consequence of being in this period." That, according to the CEO, means it is "continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
