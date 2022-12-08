ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Rape Mistrial: Jury Foreman Dishes On 'Inconsistencies' In Testimonies, Says Scientology Didn't Influence Voting

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4AOE_0jcF3dKE00
mega

Late last month, Danny Masterson got off scot-free in his rape case, as after pleading not guilty to sexual assault charges hurled by three women, the 12-person jury couldn't come to an agreement even after six days of deliberation.

Now, the jury foreman, who simply identified himself just by his first name, Earl , is giving more insight into what went down behind closed doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENoi4_0jcF3dKE00
mega

In a new episode of Chris Shelton 's "Sensibly Speaking" podcast — which also featured Scientology reporter Tony Ortega — Earl explained the majority of jury members found there were several "inconsistencies" in the stories the accusers reported to the police and those they shared during their testimonies .

For example, Earl said Jane Doe #1 never mentioned a gun in her stories to the police and detective, but in court, she claimed Masterson had the weapon and waved it in the air. The differences in her tale made the jury question her "credibility."

Additionally, in one account, she claimed she woke up in a closet after the ordeal, but in another story, she recalled waking up in the That '70s Show alum's bed.

DANNY MASTERSON SNUBBED AS MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER SIGN ON TO STAR IN NETFLIX REBOOT OF 'THAT '70S SHOW'

"Jurors were concerned — not that people could not remember exactly what happened — but if you tell two different stories of the same event, one has to be not true," Earl explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03niLE_0jcF3dKE00
mega

Overall, Earl insisted the constant controversy surrounding the religion of Scientology didn't influence their votes. He also stated that the timing of the situation didn't play a factor in their decision. (The women all claimed their encounters with the actor occurred between 2001 and 2003.)

In the end, the jury's votes were as followed: for Jane Doe #1, two jurors voted guilty with 10 declaring not guilty; Jane Doe #2 saw four people voting guilty with the rest going the other way; for Jane Doe #3, five voted guilty while seven voted not guilty.

A new trial will take place in March 2023 with a revamped jury.

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5

A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Is A “Degenerate Rapist” Who Used Hollywood “Power To Prey On Women”, Prosecutor Says In Closing Argument

“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a closet rapist?” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked jurors Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s West Coast rape trial. “Who could blame her for thinking that she could handle herself,” the prosecutor queried over now-California First Partner and trial Jane Doe #4 Jennifer Siebel Newsom in her closing argument. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; "Fight Is Far From Over," Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update Related Story Peter Bart: 'She Said' Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning 'Spotlight'...
Distractify

Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here

In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay His Ex Kimora Lee Simmons $100k In Bitter Court Battle

Russell Simmons has been ordered to cough up a six-figure sum to his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons as part of their ongoing legal battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion for attorney’s fees brought by Kimora. The filing reads, “The Court awards to Lee attorney's fees and costs in the total amount of $100,773.37.” Simmons was ordered to pay the entire amount within 30 days of the court’s order. Kimora had asked the court to award her $119k. She believed Russell should...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

167K+
Followers
5K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy