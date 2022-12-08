Man wins $5 million off California lottery scratcher in Visalia

The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets.

Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from a 100X scratcher ticket at the Double D minimart in Visalia on West Houston Avenue.

Davalos' win is the most a person can win off that specific lottery scratcher.

Double D minimart will be receiving $25,000 for being the store that sold the winning ticket.

All the other winners hailed from Southern California with winning tickets sold in Los Angeles, San Bernardino County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.