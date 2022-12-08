ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Caraway's biggest sale of the year is live—save up to 20% on pots, pans and food storage

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXA19_0jcF3MVz00
Caraway's biggest sale of the year is extended—save up to 20% on cookware, food storage, kettles and more. Reviewed/Caraway

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Caraway cookware sells out like crazy and discounts are super rare. That's why you should absolutely take advantage of the insane Caraway sale for the best deals on pots, pans, food storage and more. Shop Reviewed-approved bakeware and cookware for yourself or the top chef in your life ahead of the holiday season.

Shop the Caraway sale

Here’s the deal: Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter to get the best holiday sales dropped right in your inbox Sunday through Friday.

The annual holiday Caraway sale is the biggest of the year and offers up to 20% off sitewide. Now through Saturday, December 31 , you can take 10% off orders of $85 or more, 15% off orders of $425 or more and 20% off orders of $525 or more. These savings apply to cookware sets , tea kettles , bakeware bundles and more.

Holiday sales: Shop 100+ sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lowe's and more

Holiday shipping deadlines: When to send gifts by FedEx, UPS and USPS for Christmas 2022

We tested the Caraway Cookware Set that includes a 10.5-inch frypan, a 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan and 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lids. The set also comes with storage racks and a canvas holder for the lids so you can keep your cabinets organized. The non-stick ceramic Caraway pots and pans are made of aluminum with stainless-steel bases and handles. With color options ranging from classic cream to elegant rose quartz with gold accents, the cookware looks as good as it performs. Our tester found the handles to be very comfortable to hold and noted that the helper handle on the sauté pan made it easy to lift and carry. In terms of performance, she said, “When we floured and then heated the skillet, it conducted heat across the bottom particularly evenly, even extending the browning up onto the wall of the skillet.” Typically $545, you can scoop this cookware set for $355.50 during the Caraway sale, saving you $189.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvUpH_0jcF3MVz00
This rare Caraway sale has up to 20% off high-quality pots, pans, food storage and more. Reviewed/Caraway

We also tested out the Caraway Half Bakeware set , which includes two baking sheets, one muffin pan, one 9-by-13-inch pan and a fabric-covered storage container to corral the set in your cabinet. Our tester loved the easy-to-clean, non-stick surface of the ceramic-coated aluminum bakeware and the aesthetically-pleasing design. The biggest complaint was with the steep price tag. Luckily, during the Caraway sale, you can take $74.50 off the usual $295 price and ring up at $220.50.

The discounts at the Caraway sale will be applied in your cart and the more you spend, the more you save. Shop these cookware deals before they sell out (trust us, they will).

Shop the Caraway sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Caraway's biggest sale of the year is live—save up to 20% on pots, pans and food storage

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
AOL Corp

Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Furniture Store is Permanently Closing Its Doors

Photo byWeekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dcnewsnow.com

Best gifts on sale today for under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

709K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy