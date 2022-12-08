With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to start compiling your must-watch movies list to cuddle up with under some blankets while sipping on hot chocolate. If you’re a fan of classic romantic comedies (of which there are so few these days!), here’s the first movie we think you should at to the list: Something from Tiffany’s. In this new Reese Witherspoon-produced movie, which premieres Dec 9 on Amazon Prime Video, a Tiffany’s box switcheroo between two couples leads to major changes in their love lives. “Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New...

6 DAYS AGO