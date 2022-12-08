ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ava Phillippe Is a Reese Witherspoon Lookalike No Longer

Ava Phillippe is looking fire. To kick off the holidays, Phillippe, daughter and (former) carbon copy of "Legally Blonde" star Reese Witherspoon, just dyed her hair a fiery red-orange color. "Feels like… ✨a renaissance✨" the star captioned a Nov. 28 Instagram post debuting the new look in a perfectly moody mirror selfie. With her new hair and sparkling purple eyeshadow, commenters were quick to call to mind iconic red-headed characters like Princess Ariel and Jessica Rabbit. Still, the public reaction was overwhelmingly positive, which is largely unsurprising considering red hair — particularly the bright coppery hue — is trending on a massive scale.
Variety

‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’

“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.” Not so fast. Meyers took to Instagram to debunk the rumor. The filmmaker wrote: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumors...
E! News

Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle. There's no denying this blended family sleighs. As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
SheKnows

Exclusive Clip: This Reese Witherspoon-Produced Romantic Comedy is the Feel-Good Holiday Movie We Need Right Now

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to start compiling your must-watch movies list to cuddle up with under some blankets while sipping on hot chocolate. If you’re a fan of classic romantic comedies (of which there are so few these days!), here’s the first movie we think you should at to the list: Something from Tiffany’s. In this new Reese Witherspoon-produced movie, which premieres Dec 9 on Amazon Prime Video, a Tiffany’s box switcheroo between two couples leads to major changes in their love lives. “Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
ABC News

Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
E! News

Kyla Pratt Recalls Favorite Memories With Late Call Me Kat Co-Star Leslie Jordan

Right after Leslie Jordan's sudden death, his Call Me Kat co-star Kyla Pratt couldn't even talk about him. The actress admitted "it was difficult to discuss" the loss of Leslie, who died in a car accident Oct. 24 at the age of 67, in the immediate aftermath of his tragic passing. Now, with some time to heal and reflect, Kyla overflowed with heartfelt admiration for her fallen friend.
E! News

How Jennifer Coolidge Tried to Change The White Lotus' Ending Herself

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. Jennifer Coolidge never wanted to check out of The White Lotus. The actress, who was the only season one cast member to return for the second chapter...
IndieWire

Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
E! News

E! News

227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy