Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. Then, the disagreements start. In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.
Pennsylvania’s community colleges are valuable assets: an open letter to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro | Opinion

Greetings, Governor-elect Shapiro. Congratulations on being chosen by the people of Pennsylvania to steer the state as governor for the next four years!. As president and CEO of Pennsylvania’s first and largest community college, I look forward to working with you and your team to enhance and expand the state’s economic vitality that our citizens deserve. I am a passionate advocate for education that transforms lives and destinies, and it is my personal and professional mission to convince people that community college should be the first choice when it comes to their education.
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

