Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. Then, the disagreements start. In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.
Pennsylvania’s community colleges are valuable assets: an open letter to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro | Opinion
Greetings, Governor-elect Shapiro. Congratulations on being chosen by the people of Pennsylvania to steer the state as governor for the next four years!. As president and CEO of Pennsylvania’s first and largest community college, I look forward to working with you and your team to enhance and expand the state’s economic vitality that our citizens deserve. I am a passionate advocate for education that transforms lives and destinies, and it is my personal and professional mission to convince people that community college should be the first choice when it comes to their education.
Pennsylvania No. 6 state with most power outages: study
Pennsylvania saw a record number of power outages in 2021 thanks to severe weather. It comes as no surprise, then, that the state is one of the most affected by power outages in the country. LISTEN: ‘Ongoing violence’ may deter future Wawas from Philly | Today in Pa.
New businesses; political drama; costly spirits: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. High: 41; Low: 23. Sunny today. Snow possible later in the week. New businesses: A warehouse, a car wash and another Hershey’s plant are among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa. in the near(ish) future. Costly spirits:...
DeSantis wants grand jury to investigate ‘wrongdoing’ related to COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Over 20 Pa. car dealers accused of ‘title washing’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
NYT names John Fetterman among the ‘most stylish,’ gets mocked for it
The New York Times has named Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman among 2022′s “most stylish” people. The publication was promptly mocked for this, with one tweet inquiring what they were smoking. SIMILAR STORIES: John and Gisele Fetterman will appear in upcoming Netflix crime drama shot in...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
BetMGM Ohio pre-registration deal: $200 in free bets for early sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports lovers in Ohio can get $200 in free bets by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️ and registering before sports...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
U.S. storm brings tornadoes to the South, threat of snow elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana...
Death of Pa. man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident
The death of Pa. man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental. Dalton Keane, 27, was a father of one child when he fell from a stadium escalator while in attendance at a Steelers game back in October, according to WPXI. According to the...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $124 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 16-31-50-55-61,...
FanDuel Maryland promo code delivers wild $200 bonus for today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, new users in Maryland looking for action with no real downside on any event in December 2022 can...
Caesars Maryland Promo Code PENNLIVEPICS brings back Bet $20, Win $100 bonus for sign-up in Maryland
Sports lovers in Maryland looking for the best way to bet on any event in December 2022 can use the PENNLIVEPICS promo code at Caesars to get a Bet $20, Win $100 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Washington Wizards taking on the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, Marylanders are going to want to jump on this offer without delay.
Town center clock tower installed at future site of Chick-fil-A on West Shore
There’s a new landmark in Upper Allen Twp. Workers installed a new 41-foot high clock tower at Shepherdstown Crossing, the new business and residential development located just off Route 15 on Market Street that will house a Chick-fil-A, a Burger King as well as two multi-use buildings containing residential and commercial spaces.
These are the most expensive liquors offered at Fine Wine and Good Spirits. One costs more than $11K
Are you looking for an almost last-minute gift of fine spirits for your loved one? These are some of the most expensive labels offered via Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores online. These prices and stock are as of Dec. 12, 2022. They are for single bottles only...
Snow, freezing rain, sleet likely in central Pa. this week, forecasters say
Central Pennsylvania could see a combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night and all day Thursday, forecasters said. The week will start off sunny and dry, but the National Weather Service said freezing rain and sleet could start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3