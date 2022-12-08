ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, December 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ clarity begins at home

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Oh the free agent and trade market is booming....
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Flushing full of money

If Steve Cohen offers me a $10 million deal to write about the Mets, I’m outta here. Like you wouldn’t do it. We’re starting with all the Mets signings and I apologize is some of these are repeating from Friday’s edition. The Mets re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: A pitcher on the basepaths edition

Second baseman Robby Thompson of the San Francisco Giants throws the ball as a player for the Chicago Cubs sits on the ground near the base bag. Well, yes. The “player for the Chicago Cubs” does appear to be sitting on the ground, but obviously that’s not his intention, the runner is sliding in what is a clear attempt to break up a double play. It’s further obvious that’s a pitcher, because back in the day, pitchers wore jackets on the basepaths. Ostensibly this was to keep their arms warm.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Should the Cubs trade for Javier Báez?

Unpopular opinion: The Cubs should make a trade with the Tigers and reunite with Javier Báez. The Cubs are in the market for a shortstop. So far, two big-name shortstops on the free-agent market have signed (Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts) and two remain (Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa). The Cubs have been linked to both Swanson and Correa, but as of now, no action.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Missed opportunities?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night after party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad that you stopping in this evening. Come in out of the cold and join us in some holiday season cheer. There’s a fire roaring and there are still a few good tables available. Let us know if we can do anything for you. The drinks are flowing, if you brought your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball America announces their Top 10 Cubs prospects

Baseball America, the oldest and most-respected of the now-numerous publications offering prospect lists, announced their picks for the top ten Cubs prospects heading into the 2023 season. To no one’s surprise, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong tops their list. A fan favorite also slides into the top ten at number four.

